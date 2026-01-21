Top Ladies of Distinction Inc, GOTHAM

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Top Ladies of Distinction Inc, GOTHAM

About this event

Gotham Top Teens Flap Jack Fundraiser 2026

61-48 188th St

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365, USA

Adult Breakfast
$16

This ticket includes 1 meal of pancakes, eggs, and sausage or bacon, along with a choice of coffee, juice, or soda. Adult tickets are required for anyone consuming breakfast that is 11years old and older.

Child Breakfast
$12

This ticket includes 1 meal of pancakes, eggs, and sausage, along with a choice of coffee, juice, or soda. Child tickets are required for anyone consuming breakfast 10years old and younger.

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