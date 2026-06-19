Flapjack Fundraiser

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About this event
🥞 Join us for an All-You-Can-Eat Applebee's Flapjack Breakfast and support East Valley Wrestling!
Your breakfast includes:
🥞 All-you-can-eat pancakes
🥓 Sausage
🍳 Eggs
🥤 Beverage
📅 Saturday, August 1
🕗 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
📍 Applebee's Yakima
Can't attend? You can still support our wrestlers by making a tax-deductible donation through Zeffy.
Thank you for investing in our athletes and helping us build champions on and off the mat. ❤️🖤🤼
You can still support our wrestlers by making a tax-deductible donation through Zeffy.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!