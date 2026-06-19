A stack of pancakes with butter and syrup sits in the foreground, while the background features a flyer for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to support East Valley Wrestling.
East Valley Wrestling Booster Club

Hosted by

East Valley Wrestling Booster Club

About this event

Flapjack Fundraiser

1505 E Washington Ave

Union Gap, WA 98903, USA

Flapjack Fundraiser
$15

🥞 Join us for an All-You-Can-Eat Applebee's Flapjack Breakfast and support East Valley Wrestling!

Your breakfast includes:
🥞 All-you-can-eat pancakes
🥓 Sausage
🍳 Eggs
🥤 Beverage

📅 Saturday, August 1
🕗 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
📍 Applebee's Yakima

Can't attend? You can still support our wrestlers by making a tax-deductible donation through Zeffy.

Thank you for investing in our athletes and helping us build champions on and off the mat. ❤️🖤🤼

Can't attend? You can still support our wrestlers!
Pay what you can

You can still support our wrestlers by making a tax-deductible donation through Zeffy.

Add a donation for East Valley Wrestling Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!