Flapjack Fundraiser

🥞 Join us for an All-You-Can-Eat Applebee's Flapjack Breakfast and support East Valley Wrestling!

Your breakfast includes:

🥞 All-you-can-eat pancakes

🥓 Sausage

🍳 Eggs

🥤 Beverage

📅 Saturday, August 1

🕗 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

📍 Applebee's Yakima

Can't attend? You can still support our wrestlers by making a tax-deductible donation through Zeffy.

Thank you for investing in our athletes and helping us build champions on and off the mat. ❤️🖤🤼