Hosted by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About this event

FLAPJACK PANCAKE BREAKFAST SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER AT APPLEBEE'S

711 Evesham Rd Suites 6-7

Somerdale, NJ 08083, USA

FLAPJACK BREAKFAST SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER
$15

Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast served with eggs, sausage, coffee, and tea at Applebee's. The proceeds benefit the NAACP Camden County East Branch's scholarship fund.  

YOUTH MEMBERSHIP
$15

Ages 24 and younger. Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.

Adult Membership
$30

Ages 25 and above. Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.

$5 Donation
$5

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $5 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$10 Donation
$10

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$25 Donation
$25

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $25 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$50 Donation
$50

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $50 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

$100 Donatiton
$100

Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $100 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!