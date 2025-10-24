FLAPJACK PANCAKE BREAKFAST SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER AT APPLEBEE'S

Hosted by
Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast served with eggs, sausage, coffee, and tea at Applebee's. The proceeds benefit the NAACP Camden County East Branch's scholarship fund.
Ages 24 and younger. Note: This membership will be good for one year for the Camden County East Youth Council only.
Ages 25 and above. Note: This membership is valid for one year and applies only to the Camden County East Branch.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $5 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $25 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $50 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
Support the NAACP Camden County East Branch: Add a $100 donation to your ticket to help advance civil rights, social justice, and equality for all.
