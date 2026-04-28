FLASH Auction 2026!

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Starting bid
One full week of Mindful Sports Summer Camp for one child (Summer 2026 or 2027)! Camp runs 9am–3pm with indoor and outdoor activities across baseball, soccer, basketball, and more. Mindful Sports builds confidence, focus, and emotional regulation through inclusive, age-appropriate programming. Camp dates: June 29–Sept 4, 2026. Email [email protected] to redeem. Week selection subject to availability. Valued at $800. Donated by Mindful Sports to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
2 hours of collaborative creative art exploration for your child and 3 of their friends with the one and only Gabi! Think of it as a guided art making playdate. The kiddos will leave inspired and with a very cool piece of art to show for it.
Starting bid
Two 1-month gift certificates to Harbor Fitness (first-time members only), PLUS a 60-minute complimentary personal training session for each winner. Pick up at the Park Slope location with tax-deductible form. A fantastic way to jumpstart your fitness journey! Valued at $466. Donated by Harbor Fitness to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
Pre-register then drop off your kid for 1 free day of camp at CREA! CREA Interactivity is a tech-driven indoor playground in Industry City featuring interactive, projection-based games that combine physical activity with STEAM-based learning. Go shopping! Have lunch! Then pick up a happy and entertained kiddo.
Starting bid
A historic brownstone with cardio and strength training rooms, space for personal training, vital light therapy, a class studio, and recovery amenities including a sauna and cold plunge.
We can offer 1 month Full Access Gym Membership + 2 training sessions ($650 Value)
We'll need the winner's name and they must redeem within 90 days of auction date.
Starting bid
One full week of outdoor summer camp at Gjoa in 2026 OR 2027... THE soccer camp in Brooklyn. Valued at $500. Donated by Gjoa to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
Two free 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios! Whether you're a musician, podcaster, or voice-over artist, get professional studio time in a top-notch Brooklyn recording space. Valued at $268. Donated by Battalion Studios to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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