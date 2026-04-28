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Brooklyn Free Space

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FLASH Auction 2026!

1 Week Summer Camp @ Mindful Sports: 2026 OR 2027 item
1 Week Summer Camp @ Mindful Sports: 2026 OR 2027 item
1 Week Summer Camp @ Mindful Sports: 2026 OR 2027
$150

Starting bid

One full week of Mindful Sports Summer Camp for one child (Summer 2026 or 2027)! Camp runs 9am–3pm with indoor and outdoor activities across baseball, soccer, basketball, and more. Mindful Sports builds confidence, focus, and emotional regulation through inclusive, age-appropriate programming. Camp dates: June 29–Sept 4, 2026. Email [email protected] to redeem. Week selection subject to availability. Valued at $800. Donated by Mindful Sports to support Brooklyn Free Space.

Collaborative art project for your kiddo with GABI!!! item
Collaborative art project for your kiddo with GABI!!!
$600

Starting bid

2 hours of collaborative creative art exploration for your child and 3 of their friends with the one and only Gabi! Think of it as a guided art making playdate. The kiddos will leave inspired and with a very cool piece of art to show for it.

Two 1-Month Gym Memberships + Training Session — Harbor Fitness item
Two 1-Month Gym Memberships + Training Session — Harbor Fitness item
Two 1-Month Gym Memberships + Training Session — Harbor Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Two 1-month gift certificates to Harbor Fitness (first-time members only), PLUS a 60-minute complimentary personal training session for each winner. Pick up at the Park Slope location with tax-deductible form. A fantastic way to jumpstart your fitness journey! Valued at $466. Donated by Harbor Fitness to support Brooklyn Free Space.

CREA camp item
CREA camp
$25

Starting bid

Pre-register then drop off your kid for 1 free day of camp at CREA! CREA Interactivity is a tech-driven indoor playground in Industry City featuring interactive, projection-based games that combine physical activity with STEAM-based learning. Go shopping! Have lunch! Then pick up a happy and entertained kiddo.

Breuckelen athletic: 1 month & 2 pers sessions ($650 value) item
Breuckelen athletic: 1 month & 2 pers sessions ($650 value) item
Breuckelen athletic: 1 month & 2 pers sessions ($650 value)
$35

Starting bid

A historic brownstone with cardio and strength training rooms, space for personal training, vital light therapy, a class studio, and recovery amenities including a sauna and cold plunge.

We can offer 1 month Full Access Gym Membership + 2 training sessions ($650 Value)

We'll need the winner's name and they must redeem within 90 days of auction date.

One Week Soccer Summer Camp 2026 OR 2027 — Gjoa item
One Week Soccer Summer Camp 2026 OR 2027 — Gjoa item
One Week Soccer Summer Camp 2026 OR 2027 — Gjoa item
One Week Soccer Summer Camp 2026 OR 2027 — Gjoa
$100

Starting bid

One full week of outdoor summer camp at Gjoa in 2026 OR 2027... THE soccer camp in Brooklyn. Valued at $500. Donated by Gjoa to support Brooklyn Free Space.

Two 3-Hour Recording Sessions — Battalion Studios item
Two 3-Hour Recording Sessions — Battalion Studios item
Two 3-Hour Recording Sessions — Battalion Studios item
Two 3-Hour Recording Sessions — Battalion Studios
$50

Starting bid

Two free 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios! Whether you're a musician, podcaster, or voice-over artist, get professional studio time in a top-notch Brooklyn recording space. Valued at $268. Donated by Battalion Studios to support Brooklyn Free Space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!