Flash sale

Nature Bridge Summer Camp- 1 week of camp item
$125

Starting bid

NatureBridge's Coastal Camp is an incredible opportunity for children and teens to spend the summer learning and playing in a national park within the Marin Headlands, located near San Francisco. Coastal Campers will explore topics such as marine biology, coastal ecology, conservation, and cultural history, all while guided by highly trained educators and staff. For ages 5-18 value $575-675
Maui Luna Beauty and Wellness item
$22

Starting bid

1, 30 minute Ion Cell Cleanse foot bath value $90
Maui Luna Beauty and Wellness item
$22

Starting bid

1, 30 minute Ion Cell Cleanse foot bath at Citrine in Larkspur value $90
Collective Bar - Novato item
$12

Starting bid

1 week unlimited classes value $50
Super Soccer Stars item
$75

Starting bid

Grab some friends and join us on the field for fun-filled soccer class! Soccer Stars North Bay offers unique, age specific curriculum crafted to improve soccer skills, build self confidence, and develop socialization for children ages 1 and up. This class will be 40 minutes long, and will include a Soccer Stars water bottle for each child. Value: $300
Studio Joi Hair Therapy- Color and Cut item
$75

Starting bid

Hair Color and Cut value: $350
Cocktail hat/“whimsy” making class for two with Amy Smih item
Cocktail hat/“whimsy” making class for two with Amy Smih
$75

Starting bid

Bid on a cocktail hat/“whimsy” making class for 2 with renowned milliner and NPNS grandparent Amy Smith. Valued at $300
Studio Joi Hair Therapy item
$35

Starting bid

Hair Therapy HAIR THERAPY SESSIONS INCLUDE EDUCATION & TREATMENT FOCUSING ON YOUR HAIR value: $150

