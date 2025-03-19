Flash sale

NatureBridge's Coastal Camp is an incredible opportunity for children and teens to spend the summer learning and playing in a national park within the Marin Headlands, located near San Francisco. Coastal Campers will explore topics such as marine biology, coastal ecology, conservation, and cultural history, all while guided by highly trained educators and staff.
For ages 5-18
value $575-675
Maui Luna Beauty and Wellness
$22
Starting bid
1, 30 minute Ion Cell Cleanse foot bath
value $90
Maui Luna Beauty and Wellness
$22
Starting bid
1, 30 minute Ion Cell Cleanse foot bath
at Citrine in Larkspur
value $90
Collective Bar - Novato
$12
Starting bid
1 week unlimited classes
value $50
Super Soccer Stars
$75
Starting bid
Grab some friends and join us on the field for fun-filled soccer class! Soccer Stars North Bay offers unique, age specific curriculum crafted to improve soccer skills, build self confidence, and develop socialization for children ages 1 and up. This class will be 40 minutes long, and will include a Soccer Stars water bottle for each child.
Value: $300
Studio Joi Hair Therapy- Color and Cut
$75
Starting bid
Hair Color and Cut
value: $350
Cocktail hat/“whimsy” making class for two with Amy Smih
$75
Starting bid
Bid on a cocktail hat/“whimsy” making class for 2 with renowned milliner and NPNS grandparent Amy Smith. Valued at $300
Studio Joi Hair Therapy
$35
Starting bid
Hair Therapy
HAIR THERAPY SESSIONS INCLUDE EDUCATION & TREATMENT FOCUSING ON YOUR HAIR
value: $150
