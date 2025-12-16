Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

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Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Flash Sale!

Business Card Bundle item
Business Card Bundle
$400

Save $50 when you Bundle your Business Card - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($75) with your Business Card - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($375).

Quarter Page Bundle item
Quarter Page Bundle
$500

Save $75 when you Bundle your Quarter Page - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($125) with your Quarter Page - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($450).

Half Page Bundle item
Half Page Bundle
$700

Save $135 when you Bundle your Half Page - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($185) with your Half Page - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($650).

Full Page Bundle item
Full Page Bundle
$1,300

Save $250 when you Bundle your Full Page - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($350) with your Full Page - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($1200).

Add a donation for Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

$

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