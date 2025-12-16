Flash Sale!

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Save $50 when you Bundle your Business Card - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($75) with your Business Card - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($375).
Save $75 when you Bundle your Quarter Page - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($125) with your Quarter Page - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($450).
Save $135 when you Bundle your Half Page - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($185) with your Half Page - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($650).
Save $250 when you Bundle your Full Page - Spring Expo Program Advertisement ($350) with your Full Page - MOT Community Guide & Business Directory Guide Ad ($1200).
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