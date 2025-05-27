Flashback Book Fair

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About this event
Grants entry to the book fair and entertainment: live DJ, retro music, retro board and video games, and more. Join us anytime between 6:30-10 PM.
General admission for one, includes one "Banned Books" Drink Flight --three 6 oz. drinks including the event's signature Ecto Cooler*, a Great Gatsby French 75, and a Scarlet Letter Sangria. *Ghostbusters was banned in China, so we're counting it for this flight.
SATURDAY - May 2 - let us know if you plan to join the family-friendly book fair from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's not ticketed, but helpful to know.
Western Donatiom
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