Flashback Prom 2025

Includes a single entry to the event, one drink ticket, name on disco ball on groovy giving tree, free voting of prom king and queen.
She’s a Brick House…sponsor the venue
$1,000
Two VIP tickets, four drink tickets, corsage and boutonniere, banner of acknowledgement across the bar and on a disco ball on the groovy giving tree, logo or name on all entryway posters and acknowledgement in speech at event and on social media
Raspberry Beret..sponsor a buffet of hors d'oeuvres
$750
Two VIP tickets, four drink Tickets, corsage and boutonniere, logo or name on the hors d’oeuvres table and on a disco ball on the groovy giving tree, logo or name on all entryway posters and acknowledgement in speech at event
99 Red Balloons…sponsor the decor and balloons
$500
Two VIP Tickets, logo incorporated into a large centerpiece, logo or name on a disco ball on the groovy giving tree, logo or name on all entryway posters
I Want Candy….sponsor the dessert table
$400
Two VIP Tickets, logo or name on the dessert table and on a disco ball on the groovy giving tree
Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend…sponsor the crowns for pro
$250
Two Tickets and logo or name on a disco ball on the groovy giving tree
Play That Funky Music…sponsor the DJ
$225
One VIP ticket and logo or name on DJ’s table and on a disco ball on the groovy giving tree
Add a donation for Mile Creek Parent Teacher Organization
$
