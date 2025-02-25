🎉 Flashback to the 90s! 🎉

Tickets are per person. Tickets include entry to the event, a buffet dinner and non alcoholic beverages.
BYO Taco Buffet includes food for all diet types including GF, Vegetarian and vegan.
Tickets are per person. Tickets include entry to the event, a buffet dinner and non alcoholic beverages.
BYO Taco Buffet includes food for all diet types including GF, Vegetarian and vegan.
Drink wrist band
$20
Enjoy an open bar (alcoholic beverages) when purchasing this drink wristband. Each person will need their own wristband to enjoy the open bar.
Enjoy an open bar (alcoholic beverages) when purchasing this drink wristband. Each person will need their own wristband to enjoy the open bar.
Pay for a Teacher
$35
Buy a ticket for a teacher. Please enter in their first and last name so we know who to give the ticket to!
Buy a ticket for a teacher. Please enter in their first and last name so we know who to give the ticket to!
Food Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a food sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored food tables during the event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page.
-flyers to go out in our tuesday folders
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
-2 drink wristbands.
Help support the event by becoming a food sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored food tables during the event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page.
-flyers to go out in our tuesday folders
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
-2 drink wristbands.
Drink Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a drink sponsor!! Business logo on sponsored bar during the event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page.
-flyers to go out in our tuesday folders
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
-2 drink wristbands.
Help support the event by becoming a drink sponsor!! Business logo on sponsored bar during the event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page.
-flyers to go out in our tuesday folders
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
-2 drink wristbands.
DJ Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a DJ sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored DJ table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo on website, Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-Flyers to go out in our tuesday folders
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Help support the event by becoming a DJ sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored DJ table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo on website, Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-Flyers to go out in our tuesday folders
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Dessert Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a dessert sponsor!! --Business logo on sponsored dessert table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo on website, Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Help support the event by becoming a dessert sponsor!! --Business logo on sponsored dessert table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Business logo on website, Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Event Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming an event sponsor!! ---Business logo on sponsored table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Help support the event by becoming an event sponsor!! ---Business logo on sponsored table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Photobooth Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming an event sponsor!! ----Business logo on sponsored table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Help support the event by becoming an event sponsor!! ----Business logo on sponsored table during event.
-Social media/online recognition: Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page.
-2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Add a donation for Studio School Pto
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!