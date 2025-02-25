Hosted by

Studio School Pto

About this event

🎉 Flashback to the 90s! 🎉

10455 Sheridan Boulevard

Westminster, CO 80020, USA

General Admission
$35
Tickets are per person. Tickets include entry to the event, a buffet dinner and non alcoholic beverages. BYO Taco Buffet includes food for all diet types including GF, Vegetarian and vegan.
Drink wrist band
$20
Enjoy an open bar (alcoholic beverages) when purchasing this drink wristband. Each person will need their own wristband to enjoy the open bar.
Pay for a Teacher
$35
Buy a ticket for a teacher. Please enter in their first and last name so we know who to give the ticket to!
Food Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a food sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored food tables during the event. -Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page. -flyers to go out in our tuesday folders -2 complimentary tickets to the event. -2 drink wristbands.
Drink Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a drink sponsor!! Business logo on sponsored bar during the event. -Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page. -flyers to go out in our tuesday folders -2 complimentary tickets to the event. -2 drink wristbands.
DJ Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a DJ sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored DJ table during event. -Social media/online recognition: Business logo on website, Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page. -Flyers to go out in our tuesday folders -2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Dessert Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming a dessert sponsor!! --Business logo on sponsored dessert table during event. -Social media/online recognition: Business logo on website, Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page. -2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Event Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming an event sponsor!! ---Business logo on sponsored table during event. -Social media/online recognition: Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page. -2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Photobooth Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Help support the event by becoming an event sponsor!! ----Business logo on sponsored table during event. -Social media/online recognition: Facebook page, Instagram and online ticketing page. -2 complimentary tickets to the event.
Add a donation for Studio School Pto

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