🎉 Flashback to the 90s! 🎉

Help support the event by becoming a food sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored food tables during the event. -Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page. -flyers to go out in our tuesday folders -2 complimentary tickets to the event. -2 drink wristbands.

Help support the event by becoming a food sponsor!! -Business logo on sponsored food tables during the event. -Social media/online recognition: Business logo PTO website with clickable link to your site, Facebook page, Instagram, monthly newsletter and online ticketing page. -flyers to go out in our tuesday folders -2 complimentary tickets to the event. -2 drink wristbands.

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