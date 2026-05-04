Flat Out Love's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $150-$300 you get 2 tickets in J Stand (that's at the 4th turn where all the action is) for the race on Saturday July 25th '26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
The top young stars of the future in NASCAR will take on some of the biggest names in the sport in the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change, Saturday, July 25 at IMS. See who will "Kiss the Bricks" in one of the biggest races of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series!
Starting bid
Albanese Candy Gift Basket!
Graciously donated by Albanese - this basket is full of their delicious confections.
Albanese is a confectionery manufacturer, retailer, and distributor. For more than 40 years, theyve made the World’s Best Gummies and Chocolates in the United States by using their simple recipe for success: putting flavor and texture first, always finding a better way, and never taking ourselves too seriously.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with a luxurious spa day from Tyler Mason’s Spa. Enjoy a rejuvenating escape filled with pampering, tranquility, and self-care designed to leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. Whether you’re looking to unwind, recharge, or indulge in a little “me time,” this spa experience is the perfect opportunity to relax in style while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
A beautiful bracelet donated from Kendra Scott in our signature pink colors. Remind yourself of Flat Out Love in style!
14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Lobster Clasp
6.5" Chain With 1.5" Extender, 3.5"L X 0.14"W Pendant
Starting bid
Own a piece of sports history with this signed football — a must-have for any fan or collector! This exclusive item features an authentic autograph and makes the perfect display piece for a home, office, or game room. Don’t miss your chance to take home this unique keepsake while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
The cutest compression sleeves around! This gift certificate was graciously donated to Flat Out Love.
Starting bid
A gift card to the Busted Tank! They donated some great items for the Flashion Show - you can buy those pieces!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!