Flat Out Love

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Flat Out Love

About this event

Sales closed

Flat Out Love's Silent Auction

2 Tickets to the Pennzoil 250 - Sat July 25th item
2 Tickets to the Pennzoil 250 - Sat July 25th item
2 Tickets to the Pennzoil 250 - Sat July 25th item
2 Tickets to the Pennzoil 250 - Sat July 25th
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $150-$300 you get 2 tickets in J Stand (that's at the 4th turn where all the action is) for the race on Saturday July 25th '26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!


The top young stars of the future in NASCAR will take on some of the biggest names in the sport in the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change, Saturday, July 25 at IMS. See who will "Kiss the Bricks" in one of the biggest races of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series!

Albanese Candy Gift Basket item
Albanese Candy Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Albanese Candy Gift Basket!


Graciously donated by Albanese - this basket is full of their delicious confections.


Albanese is a confectionery manufacturer, retailer, and distributor. For more than 40 years, theyve made the World’s Best Gummies and Chocolates in the United States by using their simple recipe for success: putting flavor and texture first, always finding a better way, and never taking ourselves too seriously.


$110 Tyler Mason Spa Gift Certificate item
$110 Tyler Mason Spa Gift Certificate item
$110 Tyler Mason Spa Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with a luxurious spa day from Tyler Mason’s Spa. Enjoy a rejuvenating escape filled with pampering, tranquility, and self-care designed to leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. Whether you’re looking to unwind, recharge, or indulge in a little “me time,” this spa experience is the perfect opportunity to relax in style while supporting a great cause.

Kendra Scott Emilie Gold Corded Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Emilie Gold Corded Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Emilie Gold Corded Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Emilie Gold Corded Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful bracelet donated from Kendra Scott in our signature pink colors. Remind yourself of Flat Out Love in style!


Metal

14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Closure

Lobster Clasp

Size

6.5" Chain With 1.5" Extender, 3.5"L X 0.14"W Pendant

Indianpolis Colts autographed football - Kenny Moore II item
Indianpolis Colts autographed football - Kenny Moore II item
Indianpolis Colts autographed football - Kenny Moore II
$30

Starting bid

Own a piece of sports history with this signed football — a must-have for any fan or collector! This exclusive item features an authentic autograph and makes the perfect display piece for a home, office, or game room. Don’t miss your chance to take home this unique keepsake while supporting a great cause.

$100 Gift card to LympheDiva.com item
$100 Gift card to LympheDiva.com
$40

Starting bid

The cutest compression sleeves around! This gift certificate was graciously donated to Flat Out Love.

$100 Busted Tank eGift Card item
$100 Busted Tank eGift Card
$40

Starting bid

A gift card to the Busted Tank! They donated some great items for the Flashion Show - you can buy those pieces!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!