Flatbush Theater Project Spring Break Middle School Intensive

Flatbush Tompkins Congregational Church 424 E 19th St

Brooklyn, NY 11226, USA; Urbane Arts Club 1016 Beverley Road 11226

General admission item
General admission
$895
Middle School Flatbush theater Project Intensive with Alexis (and friends!) April 14th – 19th (April 19th showcase) 10am – 4pm (students may arrive as early as 9am, class activities begin at 10am) Location: Flatbush Tompkins Congregational Church 424 E 19th Street April 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th Urbane Arts Club 1016 Beverley Road April 18th and 19th (Dress Rehearsal April 18th, Performance 2pm April 19th)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing