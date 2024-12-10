Flatlands Volunteer Ambulance Corps 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration – Postponed, New Date to Be Determined

Join us for an elegant evening in support of Flatlands Volunteer Ambulance Corps! The night begins with a delightful cocktail hour, featuring an open bar and a selection of hors d'oeuvres. Following the reception, savor a sumptuous five-course seated dinner. Reserve your seats today for this unforgettable event and show your support for a truly worthy cause.
Five-Course Dinner - Table of 10
$1,000
Journal Ad Platinum Page - Two (2) Dinner Tickets Included
$1,000
We invite you to showcase your support by purchasing an ad in our anniversary journal.
Journal Ad Gold Page
$750
We invite you to showcase your support by purchasing an ad in our anniversary journal.
Journal Ad Silver Page
$500
We invite you to showcase your support by purchasing an ad in our anniversary journal.
Journal Ad Bronze Page
$250
We invite you to showcase your support by purchasing an ad in our anniversary journal.
Journal Ad Business Card
$100
We invite you to showcase your support by purchasing an ad in our anniversary journal.
