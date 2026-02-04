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About this event
Enjoy unlimited access to the Flavors of India grand buffet featuring authentic dishes from across India, including appetizers, mains, desserts, and drinks. Every ticket supports Anna Sudha Community Kitchens’ mission to fight food insecurity.
A kid-friendly introduction to India’s rich flavors with full access to the buffet, desserts, and beverages. A delicious way for children to enjoy the event while supporting a meaningful cause.
Complimentary entry for children under 5. Join the celebration and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere while families come together to share food and give back.
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