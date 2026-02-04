Anna Sudha Community Kitchens

Hosted by

Anna Sudha Community Kitchens

About this event

FLAVORS OF INDIA

21100 Dulles Town Cir ste 125

Sterling, VA 20166, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy unlimited access to the Flavors of India grand buffet featuring authentic dishes from across India, including appetizers, mains, desserts, and drinks. Every ticket supports Anna Sudha Community Kitchens’ mission to fight food insecurity.

Children (5–12 yrs)
$15

A kid-friendly introduction to India’s rich flavors with full access to the buffet, desserts, and beverages. A delicious way for children to enjoy the event while supporting a meaningful cause.

Children Under 5
Free

Complimentary entry for children under 5. Join the celebration and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere while families come together to share food and give back.

Add a donation for Anna Sudha Community Kitchens

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