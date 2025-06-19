2nd Annual Fall Festival 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Edinburg, TX 78539, USA
With the wrist band you will have unlimited access to the moon jump, the train ride, the inflatable obstacle course, and all games (does not include cupcake walk, face painting or caricature drawings).
Use tickets at the concession stand or at any of the games (including cakewalk, face painting, and caricature drawings) and inflatables. (Food items and games could range from 2-5 tickets a piece)
Use tickets at the concession stand or at any of the games (including cakewalk, face painting, and caricature drawings) and inflatables. (Food items and games could range from 2-5 tickets a piece).
Use tickets at the concession stand or at any of the games (including cakewalk, face painting, and caricature drawings) and inflatables. (Food items and games could range from 2-5 tickets a piece).
Use tickets at the concession stand or at any of the games (including cakewalk, face painting, and caricature drawings) and inflatables. (Food items and games could range from 2-5 tickets a piece).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!