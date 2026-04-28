Family Life Center

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Family Life Center

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FLC 14th Anniversary Gala Honoree Journal Ads

Full Page (Black & White)
$125

Support your favorite honoree by placing a Full-page ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!

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Half Page (Black & White)
$80

Support your favorite honoree by placing a Half-page ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!

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Quarter Page (Black & White)
$50

Support your favorite honoree by placing a Quarter-page ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!

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Business Card/Insert Ad
$25

Support your favorite honoree by placing a Insert ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!

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