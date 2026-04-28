FLC 14th Anniversary Gala Honoree Journal Ads

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Support your favorite honoree by placing a Full-page ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!
Support your favorite honoree by placing a Half-page ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!
Support your favorite honoree by placing a Quarter-page ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!
Support your favorite honoree by placing a Insert ad in the Journal! The ad submissions are accepted in PDF, PNG, or JPEG format. Show your support and make your shoutout stand out!
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