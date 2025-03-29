Fleetville Fall Fair Sponsorship 2025

• Large Logo on volunteer t-shirts
(Commitment must be received by August 11th)
• Premium positioned booth space for self-promotion.
The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays.
• Logo on appreciation banners and posters.
• Large feature on the event website and social media.
• Two t-shrts
Command Sponsor
$1,000
• Small Logo on volunteer t-shirts
(Commitment must be received by August 11th)
• Premium positioned booth space for self-promotion.
The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays.
• Logo on appreciation banners and posters.
• Large feature on the event website and social media.
Pumper/Tanker Sponsor
$500
• Premium positioned booth space for self-promotion.
The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays.
• Recognition on event promotions.
• Logo on event banners, advertisements, and posters.
(Commitment must be received by August 11th)
• Feature on the event website and social media.
Engine Sponsor
$250
• Booth space for self-promotion.
The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays.
• Logo on advertisements and posters.
(Commitment must be received by August 11th)
• Feature on the event website and social media.
Brush Sponsor
$100
• Feature on the event website and social media
• Name on Appreciation Banner
