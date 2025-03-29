Fleetville Fall Fair Sponsorship 2025

58 Firehouse Ln

Fleetville, PA 18420, USA

Station Sponsor item
Station Sponsor
$1,500
• Large Logo on volunteer t-shirts (Commitment must be received by August 11th) • Premium positioned booth space for self-promotion. The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays. • Logo on appreciation banners and posters. • Large feature on the event website and social media. • Two t-shrts
Command Sponsor item
Command Sponsor
$1,000
• Small Logo on volunteer t-shirts (Commitment must be received by August 11th) • Premium positioned booth space for self-promotion. The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays. • Logo on appreciation banners and posters. • Large feature on the event website and social media.
Pumper/Tanker Sponsor item
Pumper/Tanker Sponsor
$500
• Premium positioned booth space for self-promotion. The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays. • Recognition on event promotions. • Logo on event banners, advertisements, and posters. (Commitment must be received by August 11th) • Feature on the event website and social media.
Engine Sponsor item
Engine Sponsor
$250
• Booth space for self-promotion. The booth can be unmanned with handouts and displays. • Logo on advertisements and posters. (Commitment must be received by August 11th) • Feature on the event website and social media.
Brush Sponsor item
Brush Sponsor
$100
• Feature on the event website and social media • Name on Appreciation Banner
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing