Fleetwood Topton Swim Team 2025 Registration

Must order "1"
We require each family to volunteer 3 times during the season plus volunteering at the Duck Dash Invitational, for a total of 4 volunteering requirements. The volunteer fee is $75.00 per family, which will be refunded at the end of the season; if the requirement is not met, the fee will not be refunded
Must order "1"
We require each family to volunteer 3 times during the season plus volunteering at the Duck Dash Invitational, for a total of 4 volunteering requirements. The volunteer fee is $75.00 per family, which will be refunded at the end of the season; if the requirement is not met, the fee will not be refunded
Fundraising Fee
$100
The fundraising fee is $100 per family; in exchange you will receive a Lottery Calendar Booklet, for the month of August. Each calendar can be sold for $10, which is yours to keep, as a way to recoup your out-of-pocket cost. Must order at least "1"; if you would like more than one booklet, please include that in your order, each booklet is $100.00
The fundraising fee is $100 per family; in exchange you will receive a Lottery Calendar Booklet, for the month of August. Each calendar can be sold for $10, which is yours to keep, as a way to recoup your out-of-pocket cost. Must order at least "1"; if you would like more than one booklet, please include that in your order, each booklet is $100.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!