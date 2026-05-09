Fleischmanns First

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Fleischmanns First

About this event

Sales closed

Fleischmanns First Memorial Day Silent Auction

Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room $100 Gift Certificate item
Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room $100 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

8373 NY-28, Big Indian, NY 12410

https://www.peekamooserestaurant.com/

Foothills Shoe $75 Gift Certificate item
Foothills Shoe $75 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

785 Main St - Margaretville, NY 12455

https://foothillsshoe.com/

Belleayre Ski Shop $50 Gift Certificate item
Belleayre Ski Shop $50 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

22 Galli Curci Road - Highmount, NY 12441

https://belleayreskishop.com/


Emerson Resort and Spa $150 Spa Gift Certificate item
Emerson Resort and Spa $150 Spa Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

5340 Route 28 - Mount Tremper, NY 12457

https://emersonresort.com/

Gift Card cannot be used for gratuity.

Wadler Brothers $50 Gift Certificate item
Wadler Brothers $50 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Hardware and building supplies

47293 Route 28 - Fleischmanns, NY 12430

https://wadlerbros.com/

Railroad Explorers $99 Gift Certificate item
Railroad Explorers $99 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Electric assisted trailbike tours

2 person pass (weekdays only/no holidays)

70 High St - Phoenicia, NY 12464

https://www.railexplorers.net/locations/catskills-ny

Catskill Recreation Center 3 month membership $165 value item
Catskill Recreation Center 3 month membership $165 value
$55

Starting bid

Gym and swimming pool 

651 County Route 38 - Arkville, NY 12406

https://www.catskillrecreationcenter.org/

Catskill Recreation Center 5 classes $65 value item
Catskill Recreation Center 5 classes $65 value
$20

Starting bid

Gym and swimming pool 

651 County Route 38 - Arkville, NY 12406

https://www.catskillrecreationcenter.org/

Phoenicia Diner Giftbox & Gift Certificate $99 value item
Phoenicia Diner Giftbox & Gift Certificate $99 value
$35

Starting bid

Gift Card to Phoenicia Diner for $50 + Pancake mix/Cody's sugar shack maple syrup and Java Love Columbian Coffee valued at $99

5681 Route 28 - Phoenicia, NY 12464

https://www.phoeniciadiner.com/

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