Fleischmanns First Memorial Day Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
5340 Route 28 - Mount Tremper, NY 12457
Gift Card cannot be used for gratuity.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Electric assisted trailbike tours
2 person pass (weekdays only/no holidays)
70 High St - Phoenicia, NY 12464
Starting bid
Gym and swimming pool
651 County Route 38 - Arkville, NY 12406
Starting bid
Gym and swimming pool
651 County Route 38 - Arkville, NY 12406
Starting bid
Gift Card to Phoenicia Diner for $50 + Pancake mix/Cody's sugar shack maple syrup and Java Love Columbian Coffee valued at $99
5681 Route 28 - Phoenicia, NY 12464
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