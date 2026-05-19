Flexible Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Reserve any open desk, connect to 1 GB Wi-Fi, and park on-site. Perfect for independent workers who want a professional home base.
Renews monthly
Everything in Floating Desk, plus a personal locker to store your gear securely between visits.
Renews monthly
Everything in Floating Desk, plus a mailbox for receiving mail and packages at our address. Great for businesses that need a professional mailing address.
Renews monthly
Everything in Floating Desk, plus round-the-clock building access so you can work on your schedule; early mornings, late nights, and weekends.
Renews monthly
The complete Floating Desk package: desk access, mailbox, 24/7 building access, and a personal locker. Everything you need, nothing you don't.
Renews monthly
A professional business address without a desk. Receive mail and packages at our location. Ideal for home-based businesses, LLCs, and anyone who needs a credible mailing address.
Renews monthly
Stay connected to our community without a physical space. Access member perks, community events, and networking opportunities. A great starting point for freelancers and remote workers exploring coworking.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!