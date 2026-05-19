Domi Station

Offered by

Domi Station

About the memberships

Flexible Memberships

Floating Desk Base
$99

Renews monthly

Reserve any open desk, connect to 1 GB Wi-Fi, and park on-site. Perfect for independent workers who want a professional home base.

Floating Desk + Locker Storage
$109

Renews monthly

Everything in Floating Desk, plus a personal locker to store your gear securely between visits.

Floating Desk + Mailbox
$134

Renews monthly

Everything in Floating Desk, plus a mailbox for receiving mail and packages at our address. Great for businesses that need a professional mailing address.

Floating Desk + 24/7 Access
$149

Renews monthly

Everything in Floating Desk, plus round-the-clock building access so you can work on your schedule; early mornings, late nights, and weekends.

Floating Desk All Access
$194

Renews monthly

The complete Floating Desk package: desk access, mailbox, 24/7 building access, and a personal locker. Everything you need, nothing you don't.

Mailbox Membership
$65

Renews monthly

A professional business address without a desk. Receive mail and packages at our location. Ideal for home-based businesses, LLCs, and anyone who needs a credible mailing address.

Digital Membership
$30

Renews monthly

Stay connected to our community without a physical space. Access member perks, community events, and networking opportunities. A great starting point for freelancers and remote workers exploring coworking.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!