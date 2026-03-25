FLHC26: Florida Hymns Camp

{IMPORTANT} Please note: The Universal trip is NOT mandatory.

If you DO have a valid Universal Pass, or you do NOT wish to go to Universal, please purchase this ticket.

If you do NOT have a valid Universal Annual Pass valid on the day of the trip (June 8th Boys) or (June 10th Girls), and you wish to go to Universal, you can choose the ticket option above "Camp+Universal Ticket".

I understand that if I choose not to purchase a Universal Ticket through the Hymns Camp, I am either declining to attend the Universal trip or accepting full responsibility for providing my valid Universal Annual Pass, as indicated on this form. أُقِرُّ أنه في حال اخترت عدم شراء تذكرة ليونيفرسال من خلال معسكر الألحان، فإنني إما أمتنع عن حضور رحلة يونيفرسال، أو أتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن تقديم بطاقة الاشتراك السنوية الصالحة ليونيفرسال، كما هو مذكور في هذا النموذج