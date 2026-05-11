FLHC26: St. Verena Transportation

This is to cover the cost of transportation from St. Verena Church to St. Stephen Retreat Center, then from St. Stephen Retreat Center to Universal Studios, and finally back to St. Verena Church.

• Departure from St. Verena Church will be at 6:00 AM on June 6th for the boys and June 8th for the girls.

• Arrival back at St. Verena Church will be approximately 9:00 PM on June 8th for the boys and June 10th for the girls.