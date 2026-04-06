FLIFA (Faith Leader Luncheon) April 15

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Please select how many tickets by clicking on add button (i.e. 1) and then enter the amount you wish to contribute below in "Add a donation" box for the meal. If paying in cash at luncheon, then don't enter any amount or enter a '0'.
Please select how many tickets by clicking on add button (i.e. 1) and then if you wish to make a general donation to the work of IFASW, please enter that amount in "Add a donation" box. If not enter nothing or 0
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