Hosted by

Texas Heart Strings

About this event

Flight Against Breast Cancer 2026

11551 Aerospace Ave

Houston, TX 77034, USA

First Class Table #1
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #2
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #3
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #5
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #6
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #7
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #9
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #10
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #11
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #12
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #13
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #14
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

First Class Table #15
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten seats filled with love, strength, and a shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

Business Class
$50

Proof that one person can make a meaningful difference in the fight against breast cancer.

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