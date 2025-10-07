Flight & Frost Gala

5400 W Main St

Durant, OK 74701, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including dinner and pictures with Santa

Platinum Wings
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Prime table for 8 (near front)

Reserved parking spaces

Large Swag Bag

Medium Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop

Half-page Digital Magazine Ad

Social media thank-you with business logo

Listed on website sponsor page

Table Signage with large logo

Recognition on the floor during program and mentioned throughout the night

Exclusive experiential branding

Golden Propeller
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 (standard placement)

Medium Swag bag

Logo in Digital Magazine (quarter-page ad)

Listed on website sponsor page

Table signage with small logo

Announced in sponsor roll call throughout the night

Silver Tailwind
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 (standard placement)

Name listed in digital Magazine

Listed on website sponsor page

Table signage with name mentioned

Mention in sponsor roll call throughout the night

Sponsorship
$200

If you would like to become a contributing sponsor and have your business recognized as a valued supporter of our event, please contact us for more information.

