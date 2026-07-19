Flight Emprise V

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About this event
(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)
(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)
(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)
(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)
Lodging:
• Tent camping available and included in Site Fees
• Group barracks beds available – $20.00 per person
Only 24 beds are available for the barracks once these are sold out no other bunks will be available on-site.
** *on-site hotel with 9 rooms available - $150 for the weekend***
$
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