Kingdom of Alendia

Hosted by

Kingdom of Alendia

About this event

Flight Emprise V

251 Pine Flat Church Rd

Marion, AL 36756, USA

SMA Members-Full Weekend Adults
$65

(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)

SMA Members- Full Weekend Children
$40

(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)

Non-Members Full Weekend Adult
$70

(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)

Non-Members Full Weekend Child
$45

(includes Friday evening Travelers Fair, Saturday breakfast, Saturday formal feast, and Sunday leftovers)

Bunk
$20

Lodging:

• Tent camping available and included in Site Fees

• Group barracks beds available – $20.00 per person

Only 24 beds are available for the barracks once these are sold out no other bunks will be available on-site.

** *on-site hotel with 9 rooms available  - $150 for the weekend***

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