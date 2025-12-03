Flight Holiday Silent Auction

Hosted by
Bid on the Flight Spa Gift Card Basket where 100% of proceeds go directly to support the competitive gymnasts of Flight Gymnastics Academy!
Get in the spirit of friendly competition and giving, and be rewarded with a luxury experience with numerous opportunities to pamper yourself! With a total value of $900, our spa gift card basket winner will receive:
Your support makes a difference, every step of the way!
With a total value of $325, your favorite gymnast is sure to find many items she loves in this basket!
You'll receive a $100 gift card to Foxy leos, a 60 minute private lesson from Coach Antjuan at Flight Gymnastics, a custom gymnast duffle bag, a 40 ounce tumbler with back up straws and straw caps, a medal hanger for all of their awards, a gymnastics throw blanket and crystal ball light, hair accessories, resistance bands, ankle weights, wrist bands, stretching straps, and more!
Perfect for the artist in your life, this caddy is full of all of the art supplies you or your loved one needs to create! This carefully curated collection of supplies, inspiration, and creativity provided by local artist Carrie Wilken is complete with one of her custom tote bags!
Kick start your 2026 travel bucket list with this travel essentials basket, courtesy of Fat & Sassy Travels. You'll receive a $150 on board credit or $150 theme park gift, if booked with Fat & Sassy, 10pc compression packing cube set, portable phone charger, 2 wine angels, travel jewelry case, stuffable travel pillow, flexible book light, 2 luggage tags, travel book, travel first aid kit, 2 makeup erasers, TSA approved travel bottle set, travel size La Roche Posay skin care set, Loops face mask, and travel sized essentials!
**Photo does not reflect actual basket and is used only as an example.
