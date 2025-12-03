Flight Holiday Silent Auction

Bid on the Flight Spa Gift Card Basket where 100% of proceeds go directly to support the competitive gymnasts of Flight Gymnastics Academy!





Get in the spirit of friendly competition and giving, and be rewarded with a luxury experience with numerous opportunities to pamper yourself! With a total value of $900, our spa gift card basket winner will receive:

a luxury spa robe,

a $75 gift card to Medspa in NSB,

a $100 gift card to Massage Envy,

a $100 gift card to The Spa at Riverview,

a $50 gift card to Emerald Nails,

a Haircut and Blow Dry with Wendy at Todd Patrick Co. Salon,

a gift set valued at $240+ from Enchanted Medical Aesuthetics,

a Blowdry with Alyssa at Elena Costa Salon,

3 Red Light Therapy Session with Cassie at Transformative Wellness, and

more!





Your support makes a difference, every step of the way!