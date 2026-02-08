Flight through Art Program

Offered by
No expiration
· Complimentary promotional booth space at all Legacy of FLIGHT public events for one year
· Invitation to exclusive networking opportunities with WAI chapter partners and sponsors
· Quarterly social media sponsor spotlight for one year
· Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.
· Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year
No expiration
· Invitation to exclusive networking opportunities with WAI chapter partners and sponsors
· Quarterly social media sponsor spotlight for one year
· Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.
· Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year
No expiration
· Quarterly social media sponsor spotlight for one year
· Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.
· Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year
No expiration
· Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.
· Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year
No expiration
· Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year
$
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