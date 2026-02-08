Women in Aviation Intl., Legacy of FLIGHT Inc

Offered by

Women in Aviation Intl., Legacy of FLIGHT Inc

Flight through Art Program

Altitude Architect Sponsor
$4,500

No expiration

·         Complimentary promotional booth space at all Legacy of FLIGHT public events for one year

·         Invitation to exclusive networking opportunities with WAI chapter partners and sponsors

·         Quarterly social media sponsor spotlight for one year

·         Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.

·         Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year

Creative Ascent Sponsor
$3,500

No expiration

·         Invitation to exclusive networking opportunities with WAI chapter partners and sponsors

·         Quarterly social media sponsor spotlight for one year

·         Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.

·         Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year

Winged Impressions
$2,500

No expiration

·         Quarterly social media sponsor spotlight for one year

·         Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.

·         Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year

Innovation Canvas Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

·         Opportunity to distribute company literature, branded material, and/or giveaways to members.

·         Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year

Lift & Design Sponsor
$500

No expiration

·         Official company logo hyperlinked to chapter webpage for one year

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