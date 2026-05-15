Fling & Fit Event Merch

This sleek racerback top is your new go-to tank for everything from gym sessions to weekend errands. It’s soft, stretchy, and fitted in all the right places, with matching seams that give it a clean, seamless look. Lightweight and breathable, it moves with you—whether you’re lifting, lounging, or layering. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.



• 60% combed ringspun cotton, 40% polyester

• Fabric weight: 4 oz./yd.² (113.4 g/m²)

• Lightweight jersey

• Breathable and comfy for all-day wear

• Fitted silhouette

• Scoop neck and racerback

• Self-binding seams in matching colors for a seamless look





Size Chart: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NOc5h0Whp-iABGefsrzhsaPOq3r7S1Qz/view?usp=drive_link