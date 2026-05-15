Fling & Fit Event Merch

About this shop
PLEASE NOTE: This item is included with event registration for 2026/2027 FTDT Members. FTDT members will receive a discount code to use in this shop.
A spacious and trendy tote bag to help you carry around everything that matters.
• 100% polyester
• Bag size: 15″ × 15″ (39 × 39 cm)
• Capacity: 2.6 US gal (10 l)
• Maximum weight limit: 44lbs (20 kg)
• Dual handles made from 100% natural cotton bull denim
• Handle length: 26″ (67 cm), width 1″ (2.5 cm)
Say goodbye to plastic, and bag your goodies in this organic cotton tote bag. There’s more than enough room for groceries, books, and anything in between. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% certified organic cotton 3/1 twill
• Fabric weight: 8 oz/yd² (272 g/m²)
• Dimensions: 16″ × 14 ½″ × 5″ (40.6 cm × 35.6 cm × 12.7 cm)
• Weight limit: 30 lbs (13.6 kg)
• 1″ (2.5 cm) wide dual straps, 24.5″ (62.2 cm) length
• Open main compartment
Combine your love for a sporty style with a cool drawstring bag. It's a must-have gym essential that can be worn as a backpack with drawstring closure at top, and narrow, contrasting shoulder straps. Featuring the Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% polyester
• One size: 15″ × 17″ (38.1 cm × 43.2 cm)
• Fabric weight (may vary by 5%): 6.64 oz/yd² (225 g/m²)"
• Maximum weight limit: 33 lbs (15 kg)
• Twin cotton handles
• Drawstring closure
Dad hats aren't just for dads. This one's got a low profile with an adjustable strap and curved visor. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% chino cotton twill
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
• 6 embroidered eyelets
• 3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown
• Adjustable strap with antique buckle
This sleek racerback top is your new go-to tank for everything from gym sessions to weekend errands. It’s soft, stretchy, and fitted in all the right places, with matching seams that give it a clean, seamless look. Lightweight and breathable, it moves with you—whether you’re lifting, lounging, or layering. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 60% combed ringspun cotton, 40% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4 oz./yd.² (113.4 g/m²)
• Lightweight jersey
• Breathable and comfy for all-day wear
• Fitted silhouette
• Scoop neck and racerback
• Self-binding seams in matching colors for a seamless look
Size Chart: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NOc5h0Whp-iABGefsrzhsaPOq3r7S1Qz/view?usp=drive_link
The men’s premium tank top is exceptionally soft and smooth and made of durable materials. Wear it as your workout top, layering piece, or on its own, paired with your favorite bottoms. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% combed ring-spun cotton
• Athletic Heather is 85% cotton, 15% viscose
• Charcoal Heather is 60% polyester, 40% cotton
• Fabric weight: 5.5 oz/yd² (186.48 g/m²)
• Soft-washed and tight-knit mid/heavyweight material
• Relaxed fit
• Extra soft surface
• Sleeveless drop arm
Size Chart: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uOlge0CNMICuTKiuHfufFWw6CJ--8jde/view?usp=drive_link
This is the tee that you've been looking for, and it's bound to become a favorite in any youngster's wardrobe. It's light, soft, and comes with a unique design that stands out from the crowd wherever you go! Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Heather colors are 52% combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester
• Athletic Heather is 90% combed and ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz/yd² (142 g/m2)
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• 32 singles
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
Size Guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vMgDy3SalTSyaK3dgR7Q6bVP4d0kmL1W/view?usp=drive_link
This crop top is made of 100% combed cotton, which makes the shirt extremely soft and more durable than regular cotton shirts. The relaxed fit and dropped shoulders ensure comfortable wear, while the cropped length makes it perfect for spring and summer. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% combed cotton
• Heather colors are 15% viscose and 85% cotton
• Fabric weight: 5.3 oz/yd² (180 g/m²)
• Relaxed fit
• Cropped length
• Ribbed crew neck
• Dropped shoulders
• Side-seamed construction
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Double-needle hems
• Preshrunk
Size Chart: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SdeJHVVo_gBH31NgkcUapC3dWQ1ZdJPJ/view?usp=drive_link
With its flattering longline fit, as well as classic and pastel colorways, this tee will look best paired with high-waisted bottoms. Made of 100% combed and ring-spun cotton, the tee is ultra soft and smooth against the skin. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
100% combed and ring-spun cotton. Fabric weight: 4. 3 oz/yd² (145. 79 g/m²). Yarn thickness: 30 singles. Longline fit with a crew neck. Blind stitch on sleeves and hem. Tightly knit and side-seamed. Ultra soft hand feel. Tear-away label.
Size Guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JGQIBLo1ZSrlySuiHTZFXm3fy1UFSgbz/view?usp=drive_link
This vintage-style t-shirt has that soft, worn-in look people love from day one. The garment-dyed finish creates subtle color variations, making every piece feel unique and relaxed. It’s an easy everyday tee that works just as well styled up or worn casually. Featuring the 2026 Fling & Fit logo.
• 100% organic ring-spun cotton
• Fabric weight: 5.6 oz./yd.² (190 g/m²)
• Relaxed fit with a comfortable drape
• Garment-dyed finish with a washed, vintage look
• Side-seamed construction for a clean shape
• Set-in sleeves
• Ribbed collar for a classic finish
Size Guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YDDbk_jWKhkz2lQeGgyv-gUJLvQgANH6/view?usp=drive_link
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