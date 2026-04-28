Fling and Fit Wellness Weekend

About this event
Fling Track (Ages 13+): Designed for competitive dancers. Depending on registration, this track may be divided into age and level specific groups. May-June Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.
Fit Track (Ages 18+): A lower-impact experience tailored for teachers, dance parents, and adult dancers. May-June Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.
Fling Track (Ages 13+): Designed for competitive dancers. Depending on registration, this track may be divided into age and level specific groups. July-August Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.
Fit Track (Ages 18+): A lower-impact experience tailored for teachers, dance parents, and adult dancers. July-August Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.
Fling Track (Ages 13+): Designed for competitive dancers. Depending on registration, this track may be divided into age and level specific groups. September-October Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.
Fit Track (Ages 18+): A lower-impact experience tailored for teachers, dance parents, and adult dancers. September-October Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.
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