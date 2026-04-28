Fling Together Collective

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Fling Together Collective

About this event

Fling and Fit Wellness Weekend

Clearwater

FL, USA

Early Bird Pass (Fling Track)
$250
Available until Jun 30

Fling Track (Ages 13+): Designed for competitive dancers. Depending on registration, this track may be divided into age and level specific groups. May-June Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.

Early Bird Pass (Fit Track)
$250
Available until Jun 30

Fit Track (Ages 18+): A lower-impact experience tailored for teachers, dance parents, and adult dancers. May-June Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.

Event Pass (Fling Track)
$275

Fling Track (Ages 13+): Designed for competitive dancers. Depending on registration, this track may be divided into age and level specific groups. July-August Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.

Event Pass (Fit Track)
$275

Fit Track (Ages 18+): A lower-impact experience tailored for teachers, dance parents, and adult dancers. July-August Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.

Last Chance Pass (Fling Track)
$300

Fling Track (Ages 13+): Designed for competitive dancers. Depending on registration, this track may be divided into age and level specific groups. September-October Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.

Last Chance Pass (Fit Track)
$300

Fit Track (Ages 18+): A lower-impact experience tailored for teachers, dance parents, and adult dancers. September-October Price. Includes $50 non-refundable registration fee.

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