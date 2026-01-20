Flint Academy Raffle Ticket Fundraiser

About this raffle
This basket is filled with multiple gift certificates to DFW area spas and salons as well as treats for special at home spa days. At home, enjoy the foot spa, cozy plush robe, polishes, masks, and other beauty products. Out on the town, get your facial, massage, lashes, nails, chiropractic adjustment and hair all done while supporting our amazing school!
This basket includes 2 Lexus Club Tickets to Rangers V. Kansas City Royals, $100 Gift Card to McGaw's Automotive (might as well while you're on a date away from the kids!); $25 Fandango Card; $50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas; 2 Studio Movie Grill Passes, $40 to Just Love Coffee; a $25 Visa Gift Card; $50 Gift Card to Rudy's with a Sauce & Rub Gift Basket; $25 to Starbucks; Dinner for 2 to La Guera's; $40 to the Melting Pot; $40 to Green's Nursery; a beautiful Kendra Scott gold necklace (The Amelia!); a $125 value Dave & Buster's Gift Basket, A Love Letter book; games, and plenty of chocolate, candles, and sweets for a fun night in!
This massive basket is filled with items every young girl would love! It includes a 4 pack of Free Admission tickets to Epic Waters; 2 free hair cuts at Boss House; $25 to Creative Hands; 3 hard cover book sets (Anne of Green Gables, Jane Austen (abridged, and Mary Poppins); Main Event game passes; a Nike hoodie; a purple plush bed spread and a tie dye throw; and scrunchies, lotions, craft kits, stuffed animals, squishies, and toys galore!
This basket is filled with all sorts of fun things for boys. 4 pack of free admission to Epic Waters; 2 Free Haircuts at Boss House; $15 to Dominos; $30 to Dairy Queen; Freebies at Jersey Mike's; a size 5 basketball; an Adidas brand backpack; a Texas rangers hat; a Dallas Cowboys Fleece; a Roald Dahl Book Set; various race car toys; playdough; board games; super hero crafts; various toys; and a large wood and metal Hobby Lobby Basketball Hoop wall art.
This basket includes a 2 night stay for 14 to an AirBNB in New Braunfels (just added!); Perot Museum membership for five; Chicken and pickle gift certificate for two adult brunch buffets & two child brunch buffets, bingo, and 30 minutes of Pickleball plus equipment; Main Stay Farm tickets for four; Admission and skate rental to the Ice at the Parks; Four tickets to coyote drive-in; $40 in gift cards to Just Love Coffee; Gameplay and bowling at main event; Admission and skate rental for five at Arlington Skatium; Two passes to NRH20; Greens fees for four golfers at Bear Creek golf club 6 board games, puzzles, bubbles, toys, DVDs, a Slime kit from Play Street Museum and a popcorn maker with all the ingredients for a fun treat at home!
Looking for ways to have fun with your teen or ways to get them away from video games with friends? This basket is for YOU! Its filled with gift cards galore like $25 to Dairy Queen; $25 to Taco Bell; $25 to Chicf-fil-a; $20 of free game play to Main Event; $25 to Starbucks; $25 Shell Gift Card; $40 to Just Love Coffee Cafe; 2 $25 cards to McDonalds; $100 gift certificate to McGaw's Automotive, $50 to Great Room Escape; $40 All Play passes to AlleyCats; 2 passes to Studio Movie Grill; and a ton of gift and car maintenance items, and games!
Do your people love sports? This basket is for you! This includes multiple gift cards to DFW area sporting events including four packs to the TX Rangers and Cleburne Railroaders; Gift cards and swag to Raisin Cane's; a Golf Certificate to Bear Creek Country Club for 4 golfers; Gift cards to Dick's Sporting goods; 2 hours to Forum Bowling; an over the door arcade football set; and all sorts of balls, cups, water bottles, snacks, and essentials/swag to decorate for your next tailgate. You won't want to pass up the opportunity to win this basket!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!