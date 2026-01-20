Flint Academy Raffle Ticket Fundraiser

This basket includes a 2 night stay for 14 to an AirBNB in New Braunfels (just added!); Perot Museum membership for five; Chicken and pickle gift certificate for two adult brunch buffets & two child brunch buffets, bingo, and 30 minutes of Pickleball plus equipment; Main Stay Farm tickets for four; Admission and skate rental to the Ice at the Parks; Four tickets to coyote drive-in; $40 in gift cards to Just Love Coffee; Gameplay and bowling at main event; Admission and skate rental for five at Arlington Skatium; Two passes to NRH20; Greens fees for four golfers at Bear Creek golf club 6 board games, puzzles, bubbles, toys, DVDs, a Slime kit from Play Street Museum and a popcorn maker with all the ingredients for a fun treat at home!



