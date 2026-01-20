Flint Academy's Annual Silent Auction

Experience Texas Rangers baseball like a true VIP! This is your chance to skip the heat and the crowds with six (6) premium tickets to see the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

Game Details:

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Time: 6:05 PM

Opponent: Oakland Athletics

Why These Seats are a Home Run:

Exclusive Lexus Club Access: Watch the game in style with some of the best views in the stadium, featuring oversized, comfortable seating and a climate-controlled environment.

All-Inclusive Dining: Forget the concession lines! Your tickets include a high-end, chef-inspired buffet and access to private bars.

Stress-Free Arrival: This package includes VIP Parking , so you can head straight to the action without the walk.

Prime Saturday Night Matchup: Perfect for a family outing, a celebratory night with friends, or entertaining clients under the lights.

Important Note for Bidders:

📱 Digital Entry Required: To ensure a seamless and secure transfer, all attendees must have the MLB Ballpark App installed on their mobile device to receive and use these tickets.

Don't miss out on this all-inclusive, luxury baseball experience at the world-class Globe Life Field. Bid now to secure your Saturday night at the ballpark!