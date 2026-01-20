Flint Academy's Annual Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Wanting to get away soon? Bid to win a one week stay at any Wyndham resort in the USA! This covers lodging only.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay in a family suite (for 8!) including all the Lodge has to offer!
-Indoor Water Park
-Adventure Attractions
-Daily Special Events
-Dining Options
Starting bid
Experience Texas Rangers baseball like a true VIP! This is your chance to skip the heat and the crowds with six (6) premium tickets to see the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Details:
📱 Digital Entry Required: To ensure a seamless and secure transfer, all attendees must have the MLB Ballpark App installed on their mobile device to receive and use these tickets.
Don't miss out on this all-inclusive, luxury baseball experience at the world-class Globe Life Field. Bid now to secure your Saturday night at the ballpark!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!