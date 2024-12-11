Shop Flint Public Art Project

Offered by
About this shop
A coffee table book featuring a collection of murals installed by over 120 local, national and international artist in partnership with Flint Public Art Project.
Curated by Joe Schipani
Please select this option for USPS Priority Shipping. Please choose the same quantity as items purchased.
Ex) 1 book purchase, 1 USPS; 2 books, 2 USPS, etc.
Once shipped, we will update you with a tracking number.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!