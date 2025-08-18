FLIORG Pledge Store

Pledge Sash item
Pledge Sash
$5

Burgundy Florida Pledge Sash with Pledge Group Name (includes a 3in Acrylic Florida Pledge Button Pin)

(Item# FLP-004)

Pledge Ritual item
Pledge Ritual
$7

Florida Pledge Ritual 8.5in x 5.5in - 44 pages (print & bound) (Item# FLP-002)

Digital Copy available in drop box for free.

Pledge Pin item
Pledge Pin
$2

3in Acrylic Florida Pledge Button Pin (Item# FLP-005)

Pledge Officer Jewels item
Pledge Officer Jewels
$20

Pledge Officer Jewels Complete Set on 18in Satin Ribbon (Item# FLP-001)

Pledge Journal item
Pledge Journal
$7

Florida Pledge Journal 8.5in x 5.5in - 44 pages (print & bound) (Item# FLP-003)

Digital Copy available in drop box for free.

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Sister item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Sister
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Associate Pledge Sister item
Pledge Officer Pins - Associate Pledge Sister
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Sister of Kindness item
Pledge Officer Pins - Sister of Kindness
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Sister of Happiness item
Pledge Officer Pins - Sister of Happiness
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Sister of Confidence item
Pledge Officer Pins - Sister of Confidence
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Recorder item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Recorder
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Chaplain item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Chaplain
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Drill Leader item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Drill Leader
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Guardian item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Guardian
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Choir Director item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Choir Director
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Musician item
Pledge Officer Pins - Pledge Musician
$1

These pins are meant to be awarded at every Pledge Installation for the Station that the Pledge members have just completed, irrespective of their memorization or proficiency levels.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year One item
Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year One
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who has come to all of the meetings, all service-related activities, and all official functions of the Pledge Group.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Two item
Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Two
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who has come to all of the meetings, all service-related activities, and all official functions of the Pledge Group.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Three item
Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Three
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who has come to all of the meetings, all service-related activities, and all official functions of the Pledge Group.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Four item
Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Four
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who has come to all of the meetings, all service-related activities, and all official functions of the Pledge Group.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Five item
Attendance Award Pin: Perfect Attendance - Year Five
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who has come to all of the meetings, all service-related activities, and all official functions of the Pledge Group.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Founder's Day item
Attendance Award Pin: Founder's Day
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who attends Founder's Day event hosted by the Assembly.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Rainbow Sunday item
Attendance Award Pin: Rainbow Sunday
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who attends Rainbow Sunday event hosted by the Assembly.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Attendance Award Pin: Grand Assembly Year item
Attendance Award Pin: Grand Assembly Year
$1

Given once a year for a Pledge girl who attends Grand Assembly.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Pledge Sister item
Proficiency Pin: Pledge Sister
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Associate Pledge Sister item
Proficiency Pin: Associate Pledge Sister
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Sister of Kindness item
Proficiency Pin: Sister of Kindness
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Sister of Happiness item
Proficiency Pin: Sister of Happiness
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Sister of Confidence item
Proficiency Pin: Sister of Confidence
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Pledge Recorder item
Proficiency Pin: Pledge Recorder
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Pledge Chaplain item
Proficiency Pin: Pledge Chaplain
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Pledge Guardian item
Proficiency Pin: Pledge Guardian
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Pledge Drill Leader item
Proficiency Pin: Pledge Drill Leader
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Proficiency Pin: Pledge Musician item
Proficiency Pin: Pledge Musician
$1

These pins are given to Pledge members who have successfully memorized the opening, pledge ceremony, and closing rituals, as well as the floorwork. They also demonstrate the ability to use the Pledge Sign correctly at the appropriate moments during a meeting. These pins can be earned for more than one office.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Individual Worth (Love) item
Merit Pin: Individual Worth (Love)
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Faith (Religion) item
Merit Pin: Faith (Religion)
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Nature item
Merit Pin: Nature
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Life (Immortality) item
Merit Pin: Life (Immortality)
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Friendship (Fidelity) item
Merit Pin: Friendship (Fidelity)
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Patriotism item
Merit Pin: Patriotism
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Service item
Merit Pin: Service
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Family item
Merit Pin: Family
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Charity item
Merit Pin: Charity
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Good Character item
Merit Pin: Good Character
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Kindness item
Merit Pin: Kindness
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Talent item
Merit Pin: Talent
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Education item
Merit Pin: Education
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Trust item
Merit Pin: Trust
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

Merit Pin: Floor Work item
Merit Pin: Floor Work
$1

These pins complement the Florida Pledge Journal perfectly. Please consult the Pledge Journal for additional guidance.

All Pins are 1 inch Acrylic button pin

FLAT RATE SHIPPING & HANDLING item
FLAT RATE SHIPPING & HANDLING
$10

All Orders that are requested to be shipped will be charged a $10 shipping and handling fee.

