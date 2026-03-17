Flip Flop into Summer Wreath-Making & Raffle Event benefiting Friends of the Animals-Greater Hampton Roads & Ruff Road Pet Rescue

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About this event
Registration fee includes all materials to make your one-of-a-kind wreath made from flip flops. Registration includes snacks, and you will be eligible to win a door prize. Raffle tickets sold separately.
In addition to the wreath-making activity, there will also be raffle baskets/raffle items. Raffle tickets can be purchased here, or during the wreath-making event. Raffle drawings will be held at the end of the wreath-making event. You do not need to be present to win; and you do not need to be a wreath-making participant to buy raffle tickets. $10 = 15 tickets
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