FLNC Raffle for 2 Murder Mystery Tickets

A raffle for a chance to win 2 spectator tickets ($80 value) to the murder mystery dinner being held on June 27th from 5pm-8pm at Falcon Hub located at 3780 Hwy 53, Buckner, AR 71827. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward Eastridge Animal Hospital in Magnolia, AR to benefit Lower Nevada County Animal Shelter to help them to continue to care for the unwanted animals in our communities.