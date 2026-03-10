Float with Pride 2026

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About this event
This includes full access to the event, including the tube, BBQ (vegetarian options available), and line dancing with lessons. You will be responsible for paying the $10 parking fee upon arrival at the parking lot and booking your own hotel if you choose to stay the night.
This includes full access to the event, including the tube, BBQ (vegetarian options available), and line dancing with lessons. You will be responsible for paying the $10 parking fee upon arrival at the parking lot and booking your own hotel if you choose to stay the night.
$
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