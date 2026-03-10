LGBTQ Outdoors

Hosted by

LGBTQ Outdoors

About this event

Float with Pride 2026

1405 Gruene Rd

New Braunfels, TX 78130, USA

Registration (Before August 16th)
$95
Available until Aug 16

This includes full access to the event, including the tube, BBQ (vegetarian options available), and line dancing with lessons. You will be responsible for paying the $10 parking fee upon arrival at the parking lot and booking your own hotel if you choose to stay the night.

Late Registration (After August 16th)
$120

This includes full access to the event, including the tube, BBQ (vegetarian options available), and line dancing with lessons. You will be responsible for paying the $10 parking fee upon arrival at the parking lot and booking your own hotel if you choose to stay the night.

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