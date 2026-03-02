Flockworks' Individual Membership (Including Student and Senior options)

Our student and senior membership offers an accessible way to join our circle of support, honoring those at pivotal and reflective stages of life. Represented by the sparrow—a symbol of resilience and attentive care—this membership recognizes the unique perspectives and contributions of students and seniors alike. By offering a reduced rate, we aim to ensure that financial barriers do not limit participation in Flockworks’ mission. Members play a meaningful role in advancing our vision and sustaining our long-term impact, each step of the way.