Flockworks' Individual Membership (Including Student and Senior options)

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About the memberships
Valid until July 3, 2027
SYMBOL OF INDEPENDENCE, FOCUS, AND PERSONAL IMPACT
Our individual membership and circle of support. Represented by a sparrow, a symbol of resilience and attentive care, members contribute uniquely to sustaining Flockworks’ mission, advancing our vision, and ensuring our long-term impact — each step of the way.
Valid until July 3, 2027
Our student and senior membership offers an accessible way to join our circle of support, honoring those at pivotal and reflective stages of life. Represented by the sparrow—a symbol of resilience and attentive care—this membership recognizes the unique perspectives and contributions of students and seniors alike. By offering a reduced rate, we aim to ensure that financial barriers do not limit participation in Flockworks’ mission. Members play a meaningful role in advancing our vision and sustaining our long-term impact, each step of the way.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!