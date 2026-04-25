Johnstown Animal Welfare Society

Offered by

Johnstown Animal Welfare Society

About this shop

Flood City Kitties Merchandise Shop

20 Oz Tumbler #1 with tagline item
20 Oz Tumbler #1 with tagline item
20 Oz Tumbler #1 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 Oz Tumbler #1 logo only item
20 Oz Tumbler #1 logo only item
20 Oz Tumbler #1 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #2 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #2 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #2 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #2 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #2 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #2 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #3 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #3 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #3 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #3 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #3 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #3 logo only
$18
20 oz Tumbler #4 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #4 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #4 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #4 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #4 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #4 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #5 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #5 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #5 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #5 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #5 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #5 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #6 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #6 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #6 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #6 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #6 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #6 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #7 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #7 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #7 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #7 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #7 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #7 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #8 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #8 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #8 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #8 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #8 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #8 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #9 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #9 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #9 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #9 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #9 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #9 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #10 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #10 with tagline item
20 oz Tumbler #10 with tagline
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

20 oz Tumbler #10 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #10 logo only item
20 oz Tumbler #10 logo only
$18

2 design options: with the tag line Because we give a FCK or just the logo.

Available in 10 colors.

Local pick up Rusty Cat Cafe or shipping available for $10.00.

Shipping & Handling item
Shipping & Handling
$10

Ship direct tp you for $10.00. Local pick up is free.at Rusty Cat Cafe.

2 weeks + USPS standard shipping time.

Add a donation for Johnstown Animal Welfare Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!