FLOR Season Finale Community Showcase & Fundraiser

About this event
Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.
Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.
Front row seating for guests with mobility or hearing access needs (wheelchair, limited mobility, or hard of hearing).
Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.
This is a first-come, first-served waitlist. Individuals will be contacted if tickets become available.
Enter now to win! Prizes include:
Gift Cards to: Green Elephant, Thai Tree, Yolked & Isa Restaurants; A FLOR merchandise basket; 2-hour Conversational Spanish with María Mazorra; A catered, in-home Andalusian dinner for 6, prepared by Megan Keogh.
Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.
Enter now to win! Prizes include:
Gift Cards to: Green Elephant, Thai Tree, Yolked & Isa Restaurants; A FLOR merchandise basket; 2-hour Conversational Spanish with María Mazorra; A catered, in-home Andalusian dinner for 6, prepared by Megan Keogh.
Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!