Hosted by

Flor

About this event

FLOR Season Finale Community Showcase & Fundraiser

40 Main St

Freeport, ME 04032, USA

General Admission
$35

Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.

Accessible Seating
$35

Front row seating for guests with mobility or hearing access needs (wheelchair, limited mobility, or hard of hearing).


Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.

Waitlist
Free

This is a first-come, first-served waitlist. Individuals will be contacted if tickets become available.

Raffle Ticket
$5

Enter now to win! Prizes include:

Gift Cards to: Green Elephant, Thai Tree, Yolked & Isa Restaurants; A FLOR merchandise basket; 2-hour Conversational Spanish with María Mazorra; A catered, in-home Andalusian dinner for 6, prepared by Megan Keogh.


Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.

Raffle Bundle: 5 tickets
$20

Enter now to win! Prizes include:

Gift Cards to: Green Elephant, Thai Tree, Yolked & Isa Restaurants; A FLOR merchandise basket; 2-hour Conversational Spanish with María Mazorra; A catered, in-home Andalusian dinner for 6, prepared by Megan Keogh.


Please note: This ticketing platform allows FLOR to keep 100% of the funds raised for our Showcase and Annual Fundraiser. To make this possible, the platform invites buyers to leave an optional tip, which supports their ability to offer services to nonprofits at no cost. The tip is completely optional.

Add a donation for Flor

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