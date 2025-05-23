Flora School Education Center Class Registration

Offered by
PATCHWORK is rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 9am to 5pm and Sunday, October 12 9am to 2pm.
PATCHWORK: PIECING A QUILT ALL YOUR OWN
Taught by Vanessa Thew Thompson from Flora OR
Materials, equipment list—receive upon registration
Suggested tuition $85
That first quilt made just by you-- this is it! Or maybe you want to learn basic techniques, but you have already made a quilt. It all works. Use of rulers, rotary cutters, ironing vs pressing, and more is covered. Plus, various pieced blocks will be touched upon—flying geese, half-square triangles, 9-patch, 4-patch, pinwheels, hourglass and more—to make your first quilt your own. Binding your quilt is also covered. Quilting your quilt with a domestic machine or with a long arm machine is not covered.
Prerequisite for class—know how to thread your machine, wind bobbins and sew a seam, but you don’t have to know any more than that. And if you have troubles with any of that, call/text Vanessa at 541.263.2368 or use Messenger.
Minimum age 13 (younger sewing class will be taught next year)
Maximum 10 students
Taught by Dan Thompson of North End Crossing, Flora, OR
Saturday 9am to 5pm September 27 2025
Materials fee—none
Suggested tuition $60
Learn Dutch oven cooking from the one that orchestrates the School Days lunch: “worth driving 100 plus miles for!” Dan will show students how cook a full meal in several Dutch ovens. But students bring what they want to learn to cook: main dish, side dish, dessert, bread item (no yeast breads though) at least two of the four would be good. One Dutch oven needed for each item to be cooked. Care and feeding of your cast iron pans will definitely finish out the day.
Minimum age 13, maximum 10 students
Equipment and supplies: List provided upon registration. Dutch ovens available to rent on site for $5/oven—call ahead to reserve ovens.
Led by Vanessa for right now unless someone steps up to help! 541.263.2368 text or email [email protected] if you would like to help with this great project
Saturday 9am to 5pm Sunday 9am to 2pm September 27-28 2025
Materials fee: $None
Suggested tuition $None
Saturday lunch prepared by the Dutch oven cookers—suggested donation $10 to $15 per plate.
Every year at School Days (3rd Saturday in June) at least one veteran receives a Quilts of Valor quilt to thank him/her for service to their nation. Volunteers sew these quilts to be presented; sometimes by Portland area volunteers, but the last two years have been quilts made at the annual sew bee. Come help make a quilt for a veteran. Any level of sewer is welcome, from beginner to many-quilts-down-the-road sewer. The QOV Kit &Kaboodle crew will be making two kits for all to work on! Come both days if you can, but one day is great too!!
Equipment: bring your sewing equipment and accessories if you have them; if you do not, we will provide a machine for you to use
Taught by Justin Riley of Riley River Forge, Dixie WA Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2pm; July 11-12, 2025. Materials fee $10
Suggested tuition: $100
Learn the basics or brush up on your skills. Either way, Justin will have you making several different tools, each with its own set of skills to help the learning process. During this course you will learn hammer swing techniques, anatomy of an anvil and different types, anatomy of coal/gas forge, coal vs charcoal vs gas, hammer types and their uses, ton types and their uses, setting up your smith, smithy safety and steel identification techniques.
Minimum age 13, maximum 6 students
Equipment needed—if you have tools, bring them, otherwise everything is provided
Taught by Vanessa Thew Thompson from Flora OR & Glenda Benn from Coeur d’Alene ID
Friday 9am to 5pm Saturday 9am to 2pm July 11-12 2025
Materials fee— receive materials list upon registration
Suggested tuition $100
Many projects will be stitched together to create a set of skills to start you on your sewing journey. Seam sizing, top stitching, zippers, sewing buttons, gathering, casings, ties, blind stitch and much more. No clothing in this class; that will be taught next year.
Equipment & Supplies—preregister to receive supply and equipment list
Minimum age 13, maximum 10 students
Led by Vanessa for right now unless someone steps up to help! 541.263.2368 text or email [email protected] if you would like to help with this great project
Sunday 9am to 2pm July 13
Materials fee: $None
Suggested donation fee: $None
Bring yourself, fabric to use in the kits for QOV quilts (if you have any that is), cutting mats, rotary cutters and blades. But actually, if you don’t want to pack all of that, the school has plenty for everyone. All experience, and no experience, can be used for producing two kits, and maybe some kaboodle too, for the sewing bee in September. No sewing to be done at this gathering, just cutting fabric to match the quilt plans and packaging each block as a kit.
