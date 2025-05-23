Flora School Education Center Class Registration

PATCHWORK is rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 9am to 5pm and Sunday, October 12 9am to 2pm.





PATCHWORK: PIECING A QUILT ALL YOUR OWN

Taught by Vanessa Thew Thompson from Flora OR

Materials, equipment list—receive upon registration

Suggested tuition $85





That first quilt made just by you-- this is it! Or maybe you want to learn basic techniques, but you have already made a quilt. It all works. Use of rulers, rotary cutters, ironing vs pressing, and more is covered. Plus, various pieced blocks will be touched upon—flying geese, half-square triangles, 9-patch, 4-patch, pinwheels, hourglass and more—to make your first quilt your own. Binding your quilt is also covered. Quilting your quilt with a domestic machine or with a long arm machine is not covered.





Prerequisite for class—know how to thread your machine, wind bobbins and sew a seam, but you don’t have to know any more than that. And if you have troubles with any of that, call/text Vanessa at 541.263.2368 or use Messenger.





Minimum age 13 (younger sewing class will be taught next year)

Maximum 10 students