Gig Harbor High School Band Boosters

Offered by

Gig Harbor High School Band Boosters

About this shop

Hanging Basket Fundraiser

Shade Basket item
Shade Basket item
Shade Basket item
Shade Basket
$40

Premium 12' hanging flower basket from Van Wingerden Greenhouses, available in a variety of colors. These annuals are suitable for hanging in shady conditions, like a covered porch.

Sun Basket item
Sun Basket item
Sun Basket item
Sun Basket
$40

Premium 12' hanging flower basket from Van Wingerden Greenhouses, available in a variety of colors. These annuals are suitable for hanging in full sun or mostly sunny locations.

Color Bowl item
Color Bowl item
Color Bowl
$25

Premium 14' color bowl of annuals from Van Wingerden Greenhouses, available in a variety of colors.

Add a donation for Gig Harbor High School Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!