Offered by

Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders Inc

About the memberships

Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders Membership

FCBOTR($25) Membership Only
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders Club Membership Fee

FCBOTR Club($25) & AWSC($17)
$42

Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT

Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders & Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) Membership

AWSC - Add On($20)
$20

Valid until March 31 at CDT

You must be a FCBOTR club member to add this on. Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs membership is required to get the discount on the Wisconsin snowmobile trail pass.

Add a donation for Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders Inc

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