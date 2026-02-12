Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders Club Membership Fee
Renews yearly on: July 1 at CDT
Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders & Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) Membership
Valid until March 31 at CDT
You must be a FCBOTR club member to add this on. Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs membership is required to get the discount on the Wisconsin snowmobile trail pass.
$
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