FAMU NAA - Tampa Chapter Dues Payment

Annual or Associate regular membership. $95 annually ($50 - National; $35 - Chapter; $10 - Region)
$750 - Life member payment;
National - $50
Chapter - $35
FL Region- $10
$35 - Chapter; $10 - Region (ONLY for current Life members; Do not select if you are a subscribing life member)
$50 - National;
$35 - Chapter;
$10 - Region;
$250 - towards Life membership
Total $295
$50 - National dues;
$35 - chapter dues;
$10 - FL region dues;
$150 - towards life member payment
Graduated within the last year. National portion of dues ($50) is waived. $45 to cover FL region and local chapter dues.
