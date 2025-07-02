Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

About the memberships

FAMU NAA - Tampa Chapter Dues Payment

Regular Membership
$95

Valid for one year

Annual or Associate regular membership. $95 annually ($50 - National; $35 - Chapter; $10 - Region)

New Life Member
$795

Valid for one year

$750 - Life member payment;

National - $50

Chapter - $35

FL Region- $10

Existing Life Member
$45

Valid for one year

$35 - Chapter; $10 - Region (ONLY for current Life members; Do not select if you are a subscribing life member)

3 year Subscribing Life
$345

Valid for one year

$50 - National;

$35 - Chapter;

$10 - Region;

$250 - towards Life membership

Total $295

5 year Subscribing Life
$245

Valid for one year

$50 - National dues;

$35 - chapter dues;

$10 - FL region dues;

$150 - towards life member payment

New Graduate Membership
$45

Valid for one year

Graduated within the last year. National portion of dues ($50) is waived. $45 to cover FL region and local chapter dues.

