Florida Caverns Camp + Optional Tour

About this event
$5 per night/adult group camp rate (ages 13+)
$1 per night/child group camp rate (ages 3-12)
For 1 adult - Saturday tour - possible times 915am, 1030am, 130pm - max allowed on a tour is 25
For 1 child (ages 3-12)- Saturday tour - possible times 915am, 1030am, 130pm - max allowed on a tour is 25
For 1 young sibling (ages 2 and under)- Saturday tour - possible times 915am, 1030am, 130pm - max allowed on a tour is 25
Choose this option if you are only camping Friday OR Saturday. Camp is $5 per night/adult group camp rate (ages 13+)
Choose this option if you are only camping Friday OR Saturday. Camp is $1 per night/child group camp rate (ages 3-12)
The following families, please choose your ticket quantity based on your RSVP & submit payment by Friday:
Blair 3
Carpenter 4
Garrison 5
Goodson 3
Koistinen 3
McClendon 4
Nimmo 2
Reiss 3
Rodriguez 2
Thompson 4
Vera 2
The following do not owe, due to your Scout's account funding your trip:
Barta 3
Carrell 3
Dooley 3
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!