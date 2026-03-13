Cub Scout Pack 527

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 527

About this event

Florida Caverns Camp + Optional Tour

3345 Caverns Rd

Marianna, FL 32446, USA

Adult Camp
$10

$5 per night/adult group camp rate (ages 13+)

Scout/Child Camp
$2

$1 per night/child group camp rate (ages 3-12)

OPTIONAL - Adult Cavern Tour
$17

For 1 adult - Saturday tour - possible times 915am, 1030am, 130pm - max allowed on a tour is 25

OPTIONAL - Child Cavern Tour
$10

For 1 child (ages 3-12)- Saturday tour - possible times 915am, 1030am, 130pm - max allowed on a tour is 25

OPTIONAL - Young Sibling
Free

For 1 young sibling (ages 2 and under)- Saturday tour - possible times 915am, 1030am, 130pm - max allowed on a tour is 25

Adult Camp ONE NIGHT ONLY
$5

Choose this option if you are only camping Friday OR Saturday. Camp is $5 per night/adult group camp rate (ages 13+)

Scout/Child Camp ONE NIGHT ONLY
$1

Choose this option if you are only camping Friday OR Saturday. Camp is $1 per night/child group camp rate (ages 3-12)

Meals - Per Person
$10

The following families, please choose your ticket quantity based on your RSVP & submit payment by Friday:

Blair 3

Carpenter 4

Garrison 5

Goodson 3

Koistinen 3

McClendon 4

Nimmo 2

Reiss 3

Rodriguez 2

Thompson 4

Vera 2



The following do not owe, due to your Scout's account funding your trip:

Barta 3

Carrell 3

Dooley 3

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