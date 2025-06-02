22nd Annual 2025 Florida CERT Association Conference Sponsor Opportunities

5951 Silver King Blvd

Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA

TITLE SPONSOR -
$10,000
• Prime Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • Full Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Five (5) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise • Social Media Recognition • Website Recognition • Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1) • Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails • VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast • Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall • Opportunity to Speak During Open Plenary Session (Day 1) • Opportunity to Assist with Awards Presentations • Opportunity to Speak at Awards Breakfast • Opportunity to Provide Video on Website • Opportunity to Provide Official Conference Tote Bag with Your Company Logo
AWARDS BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$7,500
• Prime Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise • Social Media Recognition • Website Recognition • Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1) • Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails • VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast • Opportunity to Speak at Awards Breakfast • Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall • Opportunity to Assist with Awards Presentations
LUNCH SPONSOR
$8,000
• Prime Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise • Social Media Recognition • Website Recognition • Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1) • Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails • VIP Seating at Lunch • Opportunity to Speak at Lunch • Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000
• Prime Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • Three Quarter (3/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Four (4) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise • Social Media Recognition • Website Recognition • Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1) • Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails • VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast • Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
• Prime Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • One Half (1/2) Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Three (3) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise • Social Media Recognition • Website Recognition • Special Recognition During Opening Plenary Session (Day 1) • Featured Presence on All Conference Promotional emails • VIP Seating at Awards Breakfast • Logo Prominently Displayed on Signage in Exhibit Hall
SILVER SPONSOR - $1,500
$1,500
• Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • One Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Two (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise • Social Media Recognition • Website Recognition
BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000
• Exhibitor Space • One (1) Six Foot Table • Two (2) Chairs • Wireless Internet Access • One Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Participant Packet • Inclusion of Samples or Literature in Conference Tote Bags • Access to Contact List of Conference Registrants • Two (2) Complimentary Conference Registrations • Opportunity to Sell CERT/EM Related Merchandise

