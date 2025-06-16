Florida District Fall Council 2025

Full registration includes Saturday lunch buffet, Saturday dinner buffet, Murder Mystery Theatre, Sunday breakfast buffet and registration materials.
Partial registration includes Saturday lunch buffet and registration materials.
Tickets will be included in registration packets.
Thank you for renewing your sponsorship. Remember to bring your banner with you to Fall Council.
Thank you for sponsoring Fall Council. Be sure to email you sponsorship form to Kim before the deadline so she can have the banner ready by Fall Council.
Marketplace tables are limited.
Please note that if any sale items utilize the Pilot Logo or any other trademarked emblem, permission must be obtained from Pilot International to sell the item(s).
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing