Florida Faith Alliance's Day of Defense Raffle

1 FFA Raffle Ticket
$5
Please show receipt to a Volunteer to redeem your tickets
7 FFA Raffle Tickets
$25
Please show receipt to a Volunteer to redeem your tickets
15 FFA Raffle Ticket
$50
Please show receipt to a Volunteer to redeem your tickets
35 FFA Raffle Tickets
$100
Please show receipt to a Volunteer to redeem your tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!