Coptic Orthodox Diocese of the Southern United States

Hosted by

Coptic Orthodox Diocese of the Southern United States

About this event

Florida Family Convention 2025

4951 S Washington Ave

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

Parking lot room (single)
$215

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. King Bed for single or double occupancy.

Parking lot view (2 people)
$295
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. King Bed for single or double occupancy.

Pool view room (single)
$235

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Pool view room (2 people)
$315
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Pool view room (3 people)
$395
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Pool view room (4 people)
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Riverside view (single)
$245

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Riverside view (2 people)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Riverside view (3 people)
$405
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Riverside view (4 people)
$485
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Rate for two nights, including meals and activities. Some rooms have 2 beds some King Bed + sofa.

Day pass only
$100

Includes day pass with meals and activities but no accommodations. Please let the convention team know when you will be coming.

Infant registration
Free

There is no charge for infants under the age of 3 (ie. age 0 to 2). However, we will need to register them. Please provide their name and age.

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