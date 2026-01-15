Hosted by

Florida Feed Association Inc's Online Travel Auction

HAWAAI ISLAND ESCAPE
$2,490

Starting bid

Your Hawaii experience includes a stay in a comfortable standard room in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island for 2 guests over 5 nights

•        Sprawling resort pools, inviting lounging areas, and resort dining or local restaurants close by

•        Inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more


Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.

Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.

Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.

Flights are not included.

  • Relax in a comfortable Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom
  • Soak up Hawaii's golden sunshine with sprawling resort pools and inviting lounging areas
  • Savor the flavors of the island with resort dining or local restaurants close by
  • Take advantage of plentiful resort amenities, from spas and fitness centers, to tennis, watersports, and golf
  • Unwind oceanside with access to Hawaii's breathtaking beaches on-site or nearby
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Hawaiian destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
  • Please note, hotel taxes are included in the rates, while a resort fee, plus tax, is payable locally.
  • Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
  Flights are not included


Jewel of Mexico
$1,395

Starting bid

Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.

Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.

  • Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment
  • Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
  • Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars
  • Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony
  • An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
  Flights are not included.

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
  Flights are not included.
Beautiful Bordeaux
$3,400

Starting bid

Your Saint-Émilion experience includes 5 nights for up to 2 guests in a picturesque, 14th-century vineyard estate house immersed in the French countryside.

Say 'bonjour' to French countryside bliss in a renovated vineyard estate house in Saint-Émilion, Southwest France.

Spend sun-kissed days surrounded by vineyards with a private patio, Jacuzzi, and 185 acres of estate grounds to wander.

Bask in the romance of Bordeaux Wine Country with a winery tour, wine tasting, and tasting of regional delicacies.

  • Fall head over heels for Southwest France across two floors of lovingly restored interiors
  • Spend breezy afternoons alfresco on the outdoor dining terrace
  • Stroll alongside the Dordogne River with over 185 acres of private estate featuring two lakes and verdant woodlands
  • Sip and savor celebrated vintages on an included winery tour with a tasting of estate wines and local delicacies
  • Explore UNESCO World Heritage town Saint-Émilion minutes away, and reach Bordeaux in less than half an hour
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
  Flights are not included.

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
  Flights are not included.
Smoky Mountains Serenity
$2,850

Starting bid

Your Great Smoky Mountains experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests (recommended for 4 adults and 2 children) in a brand-new alpine lodge immersed in breathtaking mountain landscapes.

Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.

Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.

Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away.

  • Embrace upscale alpine living with cozy interiors, a gas fireplace, and screened outdoor dining
  • Soak up awe-inspiring mountain views from the wraparound terrace
  • Bask in the beauty of nature with pristine mountain lakes, hidden waterfalls, rivers, and hiking trails in easy reach
  • Discover downtown Sylva's restaurants, shops, and breweries just five minutes from your lodge
  • Hit the trails with Pinnacle Park, Lake Junaluska, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park just 30 minutes away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
  Flights are not included.

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
  Flights are not included.

