Florida Feed Association Inc's Online Travel Auction

Your Hawaii experience includes a stay in a comfortable standard room in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island for 2 guests over 5 nights

• Sprawling resort pools, inviting lounging areas, and resort dining or local restaurants close by

• Inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more





Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.

Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.

Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.

Relax in a comfortable Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom

Soak up Hawaii's golden sunshine with sprawling resort pools and inviting lounging areas

Savor the flavors of the island with resort dining or local restaurants close by

Take advantage of plentiful resort amenities, from spas and fitness centers, to tennis, watersports, and golf

Unwind oceanside with access to Hawaii's breathtaking beaches on-site or nearby

Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and Conditions

Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.

Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.

Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Hawaiian destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.

Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.

Please note, hotel taxes are included in the rates, while a resort fee, plus tax, is payable locally.

Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.

﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

