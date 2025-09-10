Florida Goldcoast Chapter of the 99s Inc's Silent Auction

Experience a deeply restorative 1-hour holistic session designed to harmonize your mind, body, and spirit. This rejuvenating experience combines multiple healing modalities for total relaxation and energetic balance.

Your session includes:

✨ Guided Meditation – Center your mind and release stress with gentle breathwork and mindfulness.

🎵 Sound Bath – Immerse yourself in soothing vibrations from crystal bowls and chimes to realign your energy.

💆‍♀️ Aromatherapy Oil Massage – Melt away tension with a calming massage infused with therapeutic essential oils.

💎 Crystal Healing – Restore balance as healing crystals are placed on the body to enhance emotional and energetic flow.

Perfect for anyone seeking tranquility, renewal, or a mindful reset. Leave feeling lighter, balanced, and deeply grounded.

Valued: $150.00