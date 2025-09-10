Florida Goldcoast Chapter of the 99s Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience a deeply restorative 1-hour holistic session designed to harmonize your mind, body, and spirit. This rejuvenating experience combines multiple healing modalities for total relaxation and energetic balance.
Your session includes:
✨ Guided Meditation – Center your mind and release stress with gentle breathwork and mindfulness.
🎵 Sound Bath – Immerse yourself in soothing vibrations from crystal bowls and chimes to realign your energy.
💆♀️ Aromatherapy Oil Massage – Melt away tension with a calming massage infused with therapeutic essential oils.
💎 Crystal Healing – Restore balance as healing crystals are placed on the body to enhance emotional and energetic flow.
Perfect for anyone seeking tranquility, renewal, or a mindful reset. Leave feeling lighter, balanced, and deeply grounded.
Valued: $150.00
Starting bid
Take home a stunning, one-of-a-kind aviation-inspired floral masterpiece that beautifully merges art, nature, and flight. This custom arrangement features premium fresh blooms thoughtfully designed within authentic aircraft components, creating a breathtaking fusion of elegance and industrial charm.
Perfect as a centerpiece, office display, or collector’s décor, this arrangement celebrates both the artistry of floral design and the spirit of aviation innovation. Each element has been meticulously curated to evoke motion, balance, and grace—much like the aircraft it was inspired by.
SIMILAR DESIGN, FLOWER AND COLOR MAY VARY :)
Details:
Bring home a conversation piece that truly takes beauty to new heights.
Starting bid
Take your flying to the next level with a 1-Year Premium Subscription to ForeFlight. Value: $370. ForeFlight delivers powerful flight planning, navigation, weather, and charting tools—all in one seamless platform designed to make every flight safer and more efficient.
Whether you’re a student pilot or a seasoned aviator, this subscription provides:
✈️ Comprehensive flight planning with real-time weather, NOTAMs, and fuel calculations
🗺️ Dynamic moving maps and VFR/IFR charts for precise situational awareness
📱 Integrated logbook and documents to keep your flight data organized and accessible
⚡ Smart technology that syncs across devices, ensuring you’re always ready to fly
Perfect for any pilot or aviation enthusiast, this ForeFlight subscription is your co-pilot in the cockpit — intelligent, reliable, and always up-to-date.
Value: $370
Starting bid
1-Hour Cirrus SR20 Discovery Flight
Experience the thrill of flight from the pilot’s seat in a Cirrus SR20, one of the most advanced single-engine aircraft in the world. This one-hour Discovery Flight offers you a hands-on introduction to aviation with a certified flight instructor by your side.
From takeoff to landing, you’ll get the chance to handle the controls, learn the basics of flight, and enjoy breathtaking aerial views. The Cirrus SR20 is renowned for its performance, safety, and comfort—featuring a glass cockpit and the signature Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS).
Whether you’ve always dreamed of flying or just want a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, this flight is the perfect opportunity to make your aviation dreams take off.
Details:
Donated by: Gold Standard Aviation
Estimated Value: $750
Starting bid
Take your wellness to new altitudes with Mile High Health Club’s exclusive Flight Crew Health Course + 1-Month FREE to the Top Tier Membership portal— designed specifically for flight crews, flight students, aviation professionals, and frequent flyers who want to optimize health, energy, and performance both on the ground and in the air.
This comprehensive program includes:
✈️ Lifetime Access to the Digital Flight Crew Health Course – A complete online curriculum covering 8 modules of aviation-specific nutrition, fitness, sleep, mental performance and more!
🎓 FAA WINGS Course Credit – Earn professional development credit while improving your health and wellbeing from the course.
💪 1 Month Unlimited Access to Mile High Health Top Tier Membership – Tailored workouts, pre-macronutrient calculated recipes, searchable airport restaurant meal portal, weekly group call with Lashae and 1x per month with an aviation health professional, and join your aviation community chats!
💼 Aviation Affiliate Discounts – Exclusive savings on partnered aviation products and services: Avemco (insurance), The Pilot Network membership, Cross Check Mental Performance, more to come!
Whether you’re a pilot, flight attendant, or aviation enthusiast, this program will help you build lasting healthy habits to keep you performing at your peak altitude.
Course Value: $520
Starting bid
Take to the skies and experience the thrill of flight in this unforgettable 1-hour Discovery Flight aboard a Cessna 172, one of the most trusted training aircraft in aviation. Guided by a certified flight instructor, you’ll sit in the pilot’s seat and learn the basics of aircraft operation, navigation, and in-flight controls.
From the moment the engine starts, you’ll feel the excitement of aviation firsthand — enjoy breathtaking aerial views as you soar over the local landscape and gain a new perspective of the world below.
Perfect for aviation enthusiasts, adventure seekers, or anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a pilot!
Details:
An unforgettable adventure that will leave you inspired to keep flying!
Value: $245
Starting bid
Sharpen your instrument flying skills with this exclusive 1-hour IFR recurrency session on a Redbird full-motion flight simulator. Perfect for licensed pilots looking to stay current or regain instrument proficiency, this hands-on experience replicates real-world IFR conditions in a safe, controlled environment.
Under the guidance of a certified flight instructor, you’ll review key instrument procedures, practice approach sequences, handle simulated emergencies, and refine your situational awareness and cockpit management—all without burning a drop of avgas.
Whether you’re preparing for an IPC, maintaining proficiency, or just want to polish your skills, this immersive simulator session offers professional-grade training that’s both fun and highly educational.
Includes:
Ideal for: Licensed pilots, instrument-rated students, or aviation enthusiasts looking to enhance their IFR confidence.
Valued: $150
Starting bid
2-Night Complimentary Stay at DoubleTree Resort Grand Key
Enjoy a relaxing two-night getaway at the renowned DoubleTree by Hilton, where comfort, style, and warm hospitality await you. From the moment you’re greeted with the signature warm chocolate chip cookie at check-in, you’ll feel right at home.
Your stay includes modern accommodations, access to on-site amenities such as the fitness center and pool, and the exceptional service Hilton is known for. Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a quick staycation, or a refreshing escape, this package offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience.
Details:
Bid now for your chance to unwind and indulge in a memorable Hilton experience!
Valued Price: $600
Starting bid
Take home a stunning, one-of-a-kind aviation-inspired floral masterpiece that beautifully merges art, nature, and flight. This custom arrangement features premium fresh blooms thoughtfully designed within authentic aircraft components, creating a breathtaking fusion of elegance and industrial charm.
Perfect as a centerpiece, office display, or collector’s décor, this arrangement celebrates both the artistry of floral design and the spirit of aviation innovation. Each element has been meticulously curated to evoke motion, balance, and grace—much like the aircraft it was inspired by.
COLOR AND FLOWER MAY VARY :)
Details:
Bring home a conversation piece that truly takes beauty to new heights.
Starting bid
Relax, unwind, and treat yourself to a rejuvenating 30-minute therapeutic massage. This session is designed to ease muscle tension, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. Perfect for anyone needing a quick reset or targeted relief. A wonderful opportunity to enjoy professional care and leave feeling refreshed and restored!
Bid now to unwind, recharge, and feel your best!
Value: $45
Starting bid
Take home a stunning, one-of-a-kind aviation-inspired floral masterpiece that beautifully merges art, nature, and flight. This custom arrangement features premium fresh blooms thoughtfully designed within authentic aircraft components, creating a breathtaking fusion of elegance and industrial charm.
Perfect as a centerpiece, office display, or collector’s décor, this arrangement celebrates both the artistry of floral design and the spirit of aviation innovation. Each element has been meticulously curated to evoke motion, balance, and grace—much like the aircraft it was inspired by.
COLOR AND FLOWER TYPE MAY VARY
Details:
Bring home a conversation piece that truly takes beauty to new heights.
Starting bid
Sam Edelman Loafers – Size 9.5
Stylish and comfortable Sam Edelman loafers in excellent condition. Classic design, versatile for work or casual wear. Quality craftsmanship, soft interior, and durable sole. A chic wardrobe staple!
Valued : $150
Starting bid
Style & Co. Knee High Boots – Size 9.5 XWC
Step into style with these sleek Style & Co. knee-high boots, designed in the hard-to-find Extra Wide Calf fit. Features a classic silhouette, comfortable wear, and versatile look perfect for fall and winter. A great addition to any wardrobe!
Value : $60
Starting bid
White Board 3x2 – Versatile & Ready to Use
Perfect for home, office, or classroom use. This 3x2 dry-erase white board offers a smooth writing surface, easy wipe-off clean, and lightweight design for simple wall mounting. Great for planning, notes, teaching, or creative brainstorming. Excellent condition and ready for its next home!
Value : $40
Starting bid
Aviation Coloring Books – Inspire Creativity & Adventure!
Take flight with these fun aviation-themed coloring books! Perfect for kids and adults, each page features airplanes, helicopters, runways, and more. Great for sparking imagination, relaxation, or gifting to any aviation enthusiast.
Brand new and ready to enjoy—let your creativity soar! Value: $45
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious, results-driven facial designed to boost cellular renewal and restore your skin’s natural radiance. This exclusive treatment by Macias Esthetics combines advanced rejuvenation techniques with professional-grade skincare to leave your complexion smoother, brighter, and visibly refreshed. Perfect for anyone seeking a glowing, youthful lift. Enjoy the ultimate self-care experience!
Value: $220
Starting bid
Experience a fast, effective way to tone and tighten with our EMS Body Tightening Session! This non-invasive treatment uses advanced Electrical Muscle Stimulation to activate and strengthen deep muscle layers, helping to firm, sculpt, and enhance your natural contours. Perfect for targeting stubborn areas, boosting muscle definition, and improving overall body tone—without downtime.
Bid now to feel stronger, tighter, and more confident after just one session! Value: $250
Starting bid
Relax, unwind, and treat yourself to a rejuvenating 30-minute therapeutic massage. This session is designed to ease muscle tension, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. Perfect for anyone needing a quick reset or targeted relief. A wonderful opportunity to enjoy professional care and leave feeling refreshed and restored! Value: $45
Starting bid
2-Hour Zoom Mock Check Ride (Ground Session)
Private, Instrument, or Commercial ASEL
Value: $250 — Donated by North Country Flight
Boost your check-ride confidence with a personalized 2-hour mock oral via Zoom. Tailored to Private, Instrument, or Commercial ASEL standards, this session reviews key knowledge areas, common examiner questions, and practical scenarios to help you feel fully prepared on test day. Perfect for any pilot looking for a polished, professional check-ride warmup.
Starting bid
Experience the Fort Lauderdale Air & Sea Show from the best seat in the house—a 24’ Sportsman anchored just offshore! Value: $300. Enjoy an unforgettable 4–5 hour outing for up to four guests, complete with complimentary snacks and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages.
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this chic pair of Ralph Lauren sunglasses, offering timeless design and premium craftsmanship. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, these shades deliver both elegance and sun protection. Valued at $180.
Starting bid
This stylish set includes a long-sleeve top, matching pants, and a coordinating hat—perfect for comfort, adventure, and everyday wear. A trendy, versatile outfit that makes a statement wherever you go. Valued at $130.
Starting bid
King Schools has generously donated a Course Certificate valid for one Get-It-All Kit of your choice—an exceptional training package valued at up to $679. Whether you're pursuing your Private Pilot License, Instrument Rating, Commercial Certificate, Flight Instructor credentials, or returning to flying with a VFR/IFR refresher, this comprehensive online course provides everything you need for success. This is an outstanding opportunity for any aspiring or advancing pilot. Value: up to $679
Starting bid
This charming aviation-themed gift basket valued at $100 from the Island Warbirds Pilot Gift Shop at KMTH includes a variety of fun and useful pilot-inspired items. Inside you'll find a $5 “War Bucks” coupon valid on any in-store purchase, a stylish Island Warbirds hat, aviation stickers, a plush aviator stuffed animal, an “I’d Rather Be Flying” keychain, a collectible pin, and a themed bracelet. Perfect for aviation enthusiasts, students, or anyone who loves the magic of flight! Value: $100
